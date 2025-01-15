Trending
Jan. 15, 2025 / 10:42 AM

'Conclave,' 'Emilia Pérez' lead BAFTA Film Awards nominations

By Jessica Inman
Ralph Fiennes and his movie "Conclave" are nominated at the BAFTA Film Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Ralph Fiennes and his movie "Conclave" are nominated at the BAFTA Film Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards are in, with Conclave and Emilia Pérez leading this year's nominees.

Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, is up for 12 awards, while Emilia Pérez, starring Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana, is nominated for 11.

Conclave follows a cardinal (Fiennes) at the center of a papal election, while a former cartel leader seeks gender-affirming surgery and a fresh start in Emilia Pérez.

The Brutalist received nine nominations, while Anora, Dune: Part Two and Wicked are up for seven awards each.

"The 42 films nominated today span a fantastically broad spectrum of genres with enormous breadth in creative expression," BAFTA CEO Jane Millichip said in a press release. "From the most intimate character pieces to epic societal commentaries via genre-bending dramas, musicals and comedies. The film industry has delivered in spades once again."

Actors nominated for their first BAFTA Film Award include Yura Borisov and Mikey Madison for their work in Anora; Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain; Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Wicked; Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana for their roles in Emilia Pérez; Clarence Maclin for Sing, Sing; Demi Moore for The Substance; Guy Pearce for The Brutalist, Isabella Rossellini for Conclave; and Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts aims to amplify excellence across the movie, television and gaming industries.

The organization previously shared its Rising Star Award nominations, which include Marisa Abela, Jharrel Jerome, David Jonsson, Mikey Madison and Nabhaan Rizwan.

Actor David Tennant, well-known for his role in Doctor Who, will host the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony Feb. 16. The event will stream on Britbox International.

