Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 14, 2025 / 12:53 PM

'Until Dawn' film 'expands upon' original video game

By Jessica Inman
Ella Rubin stars in "Until Dawn," a film adaptation of the 2015 video game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Ella Rubin stars in "Until Dawn," a film adaptation of the 2015 video game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is teasing Until Dawn, a film adaptation of the 2015 interactive horror video game from Supermassive and PlayStation.

Gary Dauberman, one of the film's writers and producers, said he is "a huge fan" of the original game, which featured the voices of Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere and Jordan Fisher.

Advertisement

In a featurette released Tuesday, Dauberman and director David Sandberg discussed how the movie will further develop the story introduced in the game.

"One of the creative things the game did is that people make different choices and die in different ways," Sandberg says. "The movie has this mechanic where things start over and they get to try again."

"Every time they come back to life, it's like they're in a new horror genre," he adds.

The film follows Clover (Ella Rubin) and a group of friends as they search for Clover's missing sister, Melanie (Maia Mitchell), a year after her disappearance. As they explore the remote valley where Melanie disappeared, a murderer starts attacking.

Advertisement

Contrary to the game, the evening restarts for each victim after every death, an official synopsis reads.

"Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left," the description says. "And the only way to escape is to survive until dawn."

Until Dawn, which does not yet have a release date, also stars Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli and Peter Stormare. Sony said a trailer is "coming soon."

Supermassive is known for developing other interactive cinematic horror games such as The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Presence' threatens Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Presence' threatens Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Neon released the final trailer for "Presence" on Monday. Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan star in Steven Soderbergh's horror movie.
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Den of Thieves 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $15.5 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sebastian Stan says Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' will be 'nice treat' for fans
Movies // 4 days ago
Sebastian Stan says Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' will be 'nice treat' for fans
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sebastian Stan discussed "Thunderbolts" and likened his Marvel character Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, to "a brother" during an interview with Seth Meyers on "Late Night."
'Better Man' director: Monkey Robbie Williams allowed 'pure imagination'
Movies // 4 days ago
'Better Man' director: Monkey Robbie Williams allowed 'pure imagination'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Director Michael Gracey explained how representing Robbie Williams as a monkey in "Better Man," now in theaters, allowed the film to access pure imagination to explore Williams' inner thoughts.
Jason Statham is 'A Working Man' in Stallone-scripted 'Beekeeper' reunion
Movies // 4 days ago
Jason Statham is 'A Working Man' in Stallone-scripted 'Beekeeper' reunion
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for "A Working Man" on Thursday. The action movie starring Jason Statham and directed by David Ayer opens March 28.
Movie review: Action-packed 'Prosecutor' showcases Donnie Yen's growth
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: Action-packed 'Prosecutor' showcases Donnie Yen's growth
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "The Prosecutor," a new film in theaters Friday, is a showcase for Donnie Yen's physical prowess and charismatic acting.
In 'Companion,' Sophie Thatcher is a robot who wants to kill Jack Quaid
Movies // 5 days ago
In 'Companion,' Sophie Thatcher is a robot who wants to kill Jack Quaid
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Companion," a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, shows an ill-fated affair's bloody aftermath.
Pamela Anderson: 'I got so much off my chest' making 'Last Showgirl'
Movies // 6 days ago
Pamela Anderson: 'I got so much off my chest' making 'Last Showgirl'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Jamie Lee Curtis and director Gia Coppola discuss making "The Last Showgirl," a tribute to Las Vegas dancers to which Anderson could relate.
'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Helldivers 2' films in the works at Sony
Movies // 6 days ago
'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Helldivers 2' films in the works at Sony
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sony announced film adaptations of popular video games "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Helldivers 2" at CES.
Sundance adds 2 documentaries to January lineup
Movies // 1 week ago
Sundance adds 2 documentaries to January lineup
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival added the documentaries "The Alabama Solution" and "The Stringer" to the 2025 festival, running Jan. 23 - Feb. 2.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Carrie Underwood to perform at Donald Trump inauguration
Carrie Underwood to perform at Donald Trump inauguration
Leo Woodall becomes 'Prime Target' in trailer for Apple TV+ thriller
Leo Woodall becomes 'Prime Target' in trailer for Apple TV+ thriller
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Jimmy Kimmel to resume taping 'Live!' amid wildfires
Jimmy Kimmel to resume taping 'Live!' amid wildfires
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement