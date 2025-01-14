1 of 5 | Ella Rubin stars in "Until Dawn," a film adaptation of the 2015 video game. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sony Pictures is teasing Until Dawn, a film adaptation of the 2015 interactive horror video game from Supermassive and PlayStation. Gary Dauberman, one of the film's writers and producers, said he is "a huge fan" of the original game, which featured the voices of Rami Malek, Hayden Panettiere and Jordan Fisher.

In a featurette released Tuesday, Dauberman and director David Sandberg discussed how the movie will further develop the story introduced in the game.

"One of the creative things the game did is that people make different choices and die in different ways," Sandberg says. "The movie has this mechanic where things start over and they get to try again."

"Every time they come back to life, it's like they're in a new horror genre," he adds.

The film follows Clover (Ella Rubin) and a group of friends as they search for Clover's missing sister, Melanie (Maia Mitchell), a year after her disappearance. As they explore the remote valley where Melanie disappeared, a murderer starts attacking.

Contrary to the game, the evening restarts for each victim after every death, an official synopsis reads.

"Hope dwindling, the group soon realizes they have a limited number of deaths left," the description says. "And the only way to escape is to survive until dawn."

Until Dawn, which does not yet have a release date, also stars Michael Cimino, Odessa A'zion, Ji-young Yoo, Belmont Cameli and Peter Stormare. Sony said a trailer is "coming soon."

Supermassive is known for developing other interactive cinematic horror games such as The Quarry and The Dark Pictures Anthology.