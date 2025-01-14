Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 14, 2025 / 2:45 PM

Robert De Niro plays dual roles in 'The Alto Knights'

By Jessica Inman
Robert De Niro attends the photo call for "Killers Of The Flower Moon" at the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, in 2023. He plays two iconic gangsters in the upcoming film "The Alto Knights." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 5 | Robert De Niro attends the photo call for "Killers Of The Flower Moon" at the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, in 2023. He plays two iconic gangsters in the upcoming film "The Alto Knights." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Warner Brothers is previewing The Alto Knights, starring Robert De Niro as both Frank Costello and Vito Genovese.

The movie is about the power struggle between the iconic gangsters.

Advertisement

The trailer shows the pair meeting in a dark restaurant in an apparent hotel.

"Where do I start? You're going down a very dangerous road," Costello says.

"And we ain't been down dangerous roads before?" Genovese responds. "But that's the risk you take. Me? I take that risk."

"But you're not where I am," Costello interrupts. "I give to charities, I pay my taxes."

"Let's remember something," Genovese says. "I put you where you are today. It's because of me."

Costello is shot in the elevator as he leaves that meeting.

One of the writers behind Goodfellas, Nicholas Pileggi, penned the script.

The cast also includes Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, Michael Rispoli, Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto and Robert Uricola.

Advertisement

The Alto Knights premieres March 21.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Substance' to return to theaters after Demi Moore Golden Globe win
Movies // 31 minutes ago
'The Substance' to return to theaters after Demi Moore Golden Globe win
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Mubi announced a rerelease of "The Substance" on Tuesday. The film returns to theaters Friday.
Glenn Close takes aim in Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz film 'Back in Action'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Glenn Close takes aim in Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz film 'Back in Action'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for "Back in Action," an action comedy starring Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close, ahead of the film's release Friday.
'Until Dawn' film 'expands upon' original video game
Movies // 3 hours ago
'Until Dawn' film 'expands upon' original video game
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released a featurette teasing "Until Dawn," a film adaptation of the 2015 horror video game from Supermassive and PlayStation.
'Presence' threatens Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan
Movies // 1 day ago
'Presence' threatens Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan
Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Neon released the final trailer for "Presence" on Monday. Lucy Liu and Chris Sullivan star in Steven Soderbergh's horror movie.
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Den of Thieves 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $15.5 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sebastian Stan says Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' will be 'nice treat' for fans
Movies // 4 days ago
Sebastian Stan says Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' will be 'nice treat' for fans
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sebastian Stan discussed "Thunderbolts" and likened his Marvel character Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, to "a brother" during an interview with Seth Meyers on "Late Night."
'Better Man' director: Monkey Robbie Williams allowed 'pure imagination'
Movies // 4 days ago
'Better Man' director: Monkey Robbie Williams allowed 'pure imagination'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Director Michael Gracey explained how representing Robbie Williams as a monkey in "Better Man," now in theaters, allowed the film to access pure imagination to explore Williams' inner thoughts.
Jason Statham is 'A Working Man' in Stallone-scripted 'Beekeeper' reunion
Movies // 5 days ago
Jason Statham is 'A Working Man' in Stallone-scripted 'Beekeeper' reunion
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for "A Working Man" on Thursday. The action movie starring Jason Statham and directed by David Ayer opens March 28.
Movie review: Action-packed 'Prosecutor' showcases Donnie Yen's growth
Movies // 5 days ago
Movie review: Action-packed 'Prosecutor' showcases Donnie Yen's growth
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "The Prosecutor," a new film in theaters Friday, is a showcase for Donnie Yen's physical prowess and charismatic acting.
In 'Companion,' Sophie Thatcher is a robot who wants to kill Jack Quaid
Movies // 6 days ago
In 'Companion,' Sophie Thatcher is a robot who wants to kill Jack Quaid
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Companion," a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, shows an ill-fated affair's bloody aftermath.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Carrie Underwood to perform at Donald Trump inauguration
Carrie Underwood to perform at Donald Trump inauguration
Famous birthdays for Jan. 14: Faye Dunaway, Yandel
Famous birthdays for Jan. 14: Faye Dunaway, Yandel
Leo Woodall becomes 'Prime Target' in trailer for Apple TV+ thriller
Leo Woodall becomes 'Prime Target' in trailer for Apple TV+ thriller
Jimmy Kimmel to resume taping 'Live!' amid wildfires
Jimmy Kimmel to resume taping 'Live!' amid wildfires
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement