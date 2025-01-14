1 of 5 | Robert De Niro attends the photo call for "Killers Of The Flower Moon" at the Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, in 2023. He plays two iconic gangsters in the upcoming film "The Alto Knights." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Warner Brothers is previewing The Alto Knights, starring Robert De Niro as both Frank Costello and Vito Genovese. The movie is about the power struggle between the iconic gangsters. Advertisement

The trailer shows the pair meeting in a dark restaurant in an apparent hotel.

"Where do I start? You're going down a very dangerous road," Costello says.

"And we ain't been down dangerous roads before?" Genovese responds. "But that's the risk you take. Me? I take that risk."

"But you're not where I am," Costello interrupts. "I give to charities, I pay my taxes."

"Let's remember something," Genovese says. "I put you where you are today. It's because of me."

Costello is shot in the elevator as he leaves that meeting.

One of the writers behind Goodfellas, Nicholas Pileggi, penned the script.

The cast also includes Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, Kathrine Narducci, Michael Rispoli, Michael Adler, Ed Amatrudo, Joe Bacino, Anthony J. Gallo, Wallace Langham, Louis Mustillo, Frank Piccirillo, Matt Servitto and Robert Uricola.

The Alto Knights premieres March 21.