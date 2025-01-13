Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 13, 2025 / 1:26 PM

'Presence' threatens Lucy Liu, Chris Sullivan

By Fred Topel
Lucy Liu, seen at the "Red One" premiere in 2024, stars in "Presence." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Lucy Liu, seen at the "Red One" premiere in 2024, stars in "Presence." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Neon released the final trailer for Presence on Monday. The film opens Jan. 24.

Chris Sullivan (This is Us) and Lucy Liu star as parents who move their family into a new house, where a supernatural presence observes them.

Advertisement

Steven Soderbergh directs David Koepp's script. Koepp previously wrote and directed the horror movies Stir of Echoes and You Should Have Left.

UPI reviewed Presence at the Sundance Film Festival last year. The review praised Soderbergh's unique cinematography and the film's portrayal of a family troubled by grief.

Soderbergh wore a virtual reality camera headset to capture the subjective point of view of the presence. The teen characters (Callina Liang, Eddy Maday) are grieving their high school classmates.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- "Den of Thieves 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $15.5 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Sebastian Stan says Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' will be 'nice treat' for fans
Movies // 3 days ago
Sebastian Stan says Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' will be 'nice treat' for fans
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sebastian Stan discussed "Thunderbolts" and likened his Marvel character Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, to "a brother" during an interview with Seth Meyers on "Late Night."
'Better Man' director: Monkey Robbie Williams allowed 'pure imagination'
Movies // 3 days ago
'Better Man' director: Monkey Robbie Williams allowed 'pure imagination'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Director Michael Gracey explained how representing Robbie Williams as a monkey in "Better Man," now in theaters, allowed the film to access pure imagination to explore Williams' inner thoughts.
Jason Statham is 'A Working Man' in Stallone-scripted 'Beekeeper' reunion
Movies // 3 days ago
Jason Statham is 'A Working Man' in Stallone-scripted 'Beekeeper' reunion
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Amazon MGM Studios released the trailer for "A Working Man" on Thursday. The action movie starring Jason Statham and directed by David Ayer opens March 28.
Movie review: Action-packed 'Prosecutor' showcases Donnie Yen's growth
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: Action-packed 'Prosecutor' showcases Donnie Yen's growth
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- "The Prosecutor," a new film in theaters Friday, is a showcase for Donnie Yen's physical prowess and charismatic acting.
In 'Companion,' Sophie Thatcher is a robot who wants to kill Jack Quaid
Movies // 4 days ago
In 'Companion,' Sophie Thatcher is a robot who wants to kill Jack Quaid
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for "Companion," a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, shows an ill-fated affair's bloody aftermath.
Pamela Anderson: 'I got so much off my chest' making 'Last Showgirl'
Movies // 5 days ago
Pamela Anderson: 'I got so much off my chest' making 'Last Showgirl'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Jamie Lee Curtis and director Gia Coppola discuss making "The Last Showgirl," a tribute to Las Vegas dancers to which Anderson could relate.
'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Helldivers 2' films in the works at Sony
Movies // 6 days ago
'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Helldivers 2' films in the works at Sony
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sony announced film adaptations of popular video games "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Helldivers 2" at CES.
Sundance adds 2 documentaries to January lineup
Movies // 6 days ago
Sundance adds 2 documentaries to January lineup
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival added the documentaries "The Alabama Solution" and "The Stringer" to the 2025 festival, running Jan. 23 - Feb. 2.
Jharrel Jerome, Mikey Madison nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award
Movies // 6 days ago
Jharrel Jerome, Mikey Madison nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award
Jan. 7 (UPI) --stars Five young actors were nominated Tuesday for the 2025 BAFTA Rising Star Award.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
Jacob Lofland: Oil industry means possibility, danger for 'Landman' character Cooper
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
'Thieves' tops North American box office with $15.5M
'General Hospital' legend Leslie Charleson dead at 79
'General Hospital' legend Leslie Charleson dead at 79
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Natalia Dyer, Ruth Wilson
Famous birthdays for Jan. 13: Natalia Dyer, Ruth Wilson
Jimmy Kimmel to resume taping 'Live!' amid wildfires
Jimmy Kimmel to resume taping 'Live!' amid wildfires
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement