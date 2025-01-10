1 of 4 | Sebastian Stan will reprise Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, in Marvel's "Thunderbolts." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Sebastian Stan says Marvel's Thunderbolts will be a "nice treat" for fans. The actor, 42, teased the upcoming film during an interview Thursday on Late Night with Seth Meyers. Advertisement

Thunderbolts follows the Marvel Comics team comprised of Bucky Barnes (Stan), aka Winter Soldier, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), a Black Widow, Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour), aka Red Guardian, John Walker (Wyatt Russell), aka U.S. Agent, Antonia Dreykov (Olga Kurylenko), aka Taskmaster, and Ava Starr (Hannah John-Kamen), aka Ghost.

Other cast members include Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer, Wendell Edward Pierce and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

"We're really a group all on our own, on our own island, so to speak," Stan said. "...Wyatt Russell and David Harbour are some of the funniest people. Julia Louis-Dreyfus is amazing, Florence Pugh. And so I'm excited about what people are going to say. I think it's going to be a nice treat."

Stan has played Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the 2011 film Captain America: The First Avenger. On Late Night, he likened his character to "a brother," and also mentioned the support he's received from his Marvel co-stars.

"I mean, I've grown up with Marvel essentially," Stan told Meyers. "I grew as an actor and with this character. It's like I have a brother in a way, a family member I see for Thanksgiving every year -- that's how it feels."

"They're so supportive and I think if I didn't have them, honestly, I don't know if I would have taken these chances," he added, referring to support for his other projects, which include A Different Man and The Apprentice.

Marvel's Thunderbolts opens in theaters in May.

