Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 8, 2025 / 3:44 PM

In 'Companion,' Sophie Thatcher is a robot who wants to kill Jack Quaid

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Sophie Thatcher attends the premiere of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" in 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast member Sophie Thatcher attends the premiere of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" in 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for Companion, a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, shows an ill-fated affair's bloody aftermath.

"New Line Cinema -- the studio that brought you The Notebook -- and the unhinged creators of Barbarian cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story..." an official description reads.

Advertisement

In a preview released Wednesday, viewers see Iris (Thatcher) and Josh (Quaid) appearing to meet in a grocery store.

"There have been two moments in my life when I was happiest," says Iris in the trailer. "The first was the day I met Josh. And the second, the day I killed him."

The clip also shows Iris sitting in a chair with only the whites of her eyes showing, seemingly in sleep mode.

"What are you doing? Shut her down already," says Megan Suri, who portrays one of Josh's friends.

Advertisement

"Did you jailbreak your sex bot?" Harvey Guillen's character later asks in the preview.

Companion writer and director Drew Hancock told Entertainment Weekly he wasn't thrilled to reveal that Iris was a robot in the trailer.

"The silver lining of showing the audience [that] this is a movie about a robot is it's a way to kind of get ahead of anyone dismissing it as another robot movie," he says. "...It's not A.I. gone wrong, it's A.I. gone right."

"The movie doesn't really start until that reveal. It's a movie about self-discovery and, at its core, is a breakup movie about this woman finding empowerment through discovery of self," he added.

The film is produced by Zach Cregger, who wrote and directed Barbarian, as well as Barbarian producers Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz.

Companion also stars Lukas Gage and Rupert Friend.

"I think it's simultaneously the best part, but also the most difficult part about filming horror stuff is because you're just going through all the entire spectrum of emotions constantly," Suri said in a featurette. "And it's the most fun and gratifying but it's also the most challenging part of it."

Companion arrives in theaters Jan. 31.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Pamela Anderson: 'I got so much off my chest' making 'Last Showgirl'
Movies // 11 hours ago
Pamela Anderson: 'I got so much off my chest' making 'Last Showgirl'
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Pamela Anderson, Kiernan Shipka, Jamie Lee Curtis and director Gia Coppola discuss making "The Last Showgirl," a tribute to Las Vegas dancers to which Anderson could relate.
'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Helldivers 2' films in the works at Sony
Movies // 1 day ago
'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Helldivers 2' films in the works at Sony
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Sony announced film adaptations of popular video games "Horizon Zero Dawn" and "Helldivers 2" at CES.
Sundance adds 2 documentaries to January lineup
Movies // 1 day ago
Sundance adds 2 documentaries to January lineup
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival added the documentaries "The Alabama Solution" and "The Stringer" to the 2025 festival, running Jan. 23 - Feb. 2.
Jharrel Jerome, Mikey Madison nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award
Movies // 1 day ago
Jharrel Jerome, Mikey Madison nominated for BAFTA Rising Star Award
Jan. 7 (UPI) --stars Five young actors were nominated Tuesday for the 2025 BAFTA Rising Star Award.
Golden Globe winner 'A Real Pain' on Hulu Jan. 16
Movies // 1 day ago
Golden Globe winner 'A Real Pain' on Hulu Jan. 16
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures announced the streaming premiere date for "A Real Pain" on Monday. The film will stream on Hulu beginning Jan. 16.
'Wolf Man' featurette teases Christopher Abbott's fur, 'horrifying' new look
Movies // 2 days ago
'Wolf Man' featurette teases Christopher Abbott's fur, 'horrifying' new look
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a featurette for "Wolf Man" on Monday featuring behind-the-scenes footage and glimpses of the new werewolf.
Tarantino's 'Jackie Brown,' 'Kill Bill' to make 4K UHD debut next week
Movies // 2 days ago
Tarantino's 'Jackie Brown,' 'Kill Bill' to make 4K UHD debut next week
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Lionsgate announced the 4K UHD releases of "Jackie Brown" and "Kill Bill Vol. 1" and "Vol. 2" on Monday. The films come to 4K UHD on Jan. 21, including Steelbook editions.
'Mufasa' tops North American box office with $23.8M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Mufasa' tops North American box office with $23.8M
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- "Mufasa: The Lion King" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $23.8 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Wild Robot' to stream on Peacock Jan. 24
Movies // 5 days ago
'Wild Robot' to stream on Peacock Jan. 24
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- "The Wild Robot" is set to stream on Peacock beginning Jan. 24.
Diddy documentary includes 'never-before-seen footage and stories'
Movies // 5 days ago
Diddy documentary includes 'never-before-seen footage and stories'
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing a "Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy," a documentary about Sean Combs, better known as Diddy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Wicked,' 'Shogun' lead SAG Awards nominations
'Wicked,' 'Shogun' lead SAG Awards nominations
Pamela Anderson: 'I got so much off my chest' making 'Last Showgirl'
Pamela Anderson: 'I got so much off my chest' making 'Last Showgirl'
Gordon Ramsay sends back old oysters in Super Bowl 'Kitchen Nightmares'
Gordon Ramsay sends back old oysters in Super Bowl 'Kitchen Nightmares'
Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Sarah Polley, Noah Cyrus
Famous birthdays for Jan. 8: Sarah Polley, Noah Cyrus
Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
Peacock planning 'Grimm' revival film
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement