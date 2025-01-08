1 of 5 | Cast member Sophie Thatcher attends the premiere of Showtime's "Yellowjackets" in 2021. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The trailer for Companion, a sci-fi thriller starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid, shows an ill-fated affair's bloody aftermath. "New Line Cinema -- the studio that brought you The Notebook -- and the unhinged creators of Barbarian cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story..." an official description reads. Advertisement

In a preview released Wednesday, viewers see Iris (Thatcher) and Josh (Quaid) appearing to meet in a grocery store.

"There have been two moments in my life when I was happiest," says Iris in the trailer. "The first was the day I met Josh. And the second, the day I killed him."

The clip also shows Iris sitting in a chair with only the whites of her eyes showing, seemingly in sleep mode.

"What are you doing? Shut her down already," says Megan Suri, who portrays one of Josh's friends.

"Did you jailbreak your sex bot?" Harvey Guillen's character later asks in the preview.

Companion writer and director Drew Hancock told Entertainment Weekly he wasn't thrilled to reveal that Iris was a robot in the trailer.

"The silver lining of showing the audience [that] this is a movie about a robot is it's a way to kind of get ahead of anyone dismissing it as another robot movie," he says. "...It's not A.I. gone wrong, it's A.I. gone right."

"The movie doesn't really start until that reveal. It's a movie about self-discovery and, at its core, is a breakup movie about this woman finding empowerment through discovery of self," he added.

The film is produced by Zach Cregger, who wrote and directed Barbarian, as well as Barbarian producers Arnon Milchan, Roy Lee, Raphael Margules and J.D. Lifshitz.

Companion also stars Lukas Gage and Rupert Friend.

"I think it's simultaneously the best part, but also the most difficult part about filming horror stuff is because you're just going through all the entire spectrum of emotions constantly," Suri said in a featurette. "And it's the most fun and gratifying but it's also the most challenging part of it."

Companion arrives in theaters Jan. 31.