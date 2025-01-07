Trending
Movies
Jan. 7, 2025 / 1:01 PM

'Horizon Zero Dawn,' 'Helldivers 2' films in the works at Sony

By Annie Martin

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Popular video games Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers 2 will be adapted as films.

PlayStation Productions chief Asad Qizilbash announced the news during Sony's CES presentation Monday in Las Vegas.

PlayStation Studios and Columbia Pictures are in the "early stages" of developing the Horizon Zero Dawn movie, which was previously in the works as an animated series at Netflix.

"Just imagine Aloy's beloved origin story -- set in a vibrant, far-future world, filled with the giant machines -- brought to you for the first time on the big screen," Qizilbash said.

Sony Pictures will adapt Helldivers 2 for film.

In addition, Crunchyroll and Aniplex are collaborating on an anime series based on the game Ghost of Tsushima.

Horizon Zero Dawn is an open-world action role-playing game originally released on PlayStation 4 in 2017. The game follows Aloy, a hunter living in a post-apocalyptic world overrun with giant machines.

Helldivers 2 is a sequel to the 2015 game Helldivers. The co-op sci-fi shooter game follows a group of Helldivers, special forces tasked with eliminating threats on different planets. The game has found great success since its release in February 2024.

In other Sony-related news, The Last of Us, the post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise, will return for a second season on HBO and Max in April.

