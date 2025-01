1 of 5 | The Sundance Film Festival added two new films to the 2025 lineup on Jan. 7. Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Sundance Film Festival announced two new films for the 2025 festival on Tuesday. The documentaries The Alabama Solution and The Stringer will screen at the festival at the end of January. The Alabama Solution is a documentary about incarcerated men exposing a coverup in their prison system. Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman direct and produce. Advertisement

Jarecki directed The Jinx docuseries and the film Capturing the Friedmans. Kaufman was a producer on The Jinx.

The Stringer chronicles a two-year investigation into the photographer of a 50-year-old image. Bao Nguyen directs. Fiona Turner and Terri Lichstein produce.

Nguyen directed the music documentary The Greatest Night in Pop, the Bruce Lee documentary Be Water, and the Saturday Night Live documentary Live From New York.

The two additions bring the total of films at Sundance 2025 to 88. The other 86 were announced Dec. 11.

Sundance runs Jan. 23 - Feb. 2 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. Ticket packages are now on sale and individual tickets go on sale Jan. 16.