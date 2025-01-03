'Wild Robot' to stream on Peacock Jan. 24

1 of 5 | "The Wild Robot" is set to stream on Peacock beginning Jan. 24. Photo courtesy of NBC Universal

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Wild Robot is set to stream on Peacock beginning Jan. 24. The animated film follows robot Roz, voiced by Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o, as she navigates the aftermath of her crash on an island. Advertisement

"Gradually Roz starts building relationships with the animals on the island, including a clever fox voiced by Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, The Mandalorian), and becomes the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling named Brightbill voiced by Kit Connor (Ready Player One, Heartstopper)," an official synopsis reads.

The film earned $323 million worldwide after hitting theaters, a press release states, and has accumulated four Golden Globe nominations and three Critics Choice nominations.

Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Matt Berry, Ving Rhames, Mark Hamill and Catherine O'Hara also lend their voices to the movie, which was inspired by the book by Peter Brown.