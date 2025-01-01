Advertisement
Movies
Jan. 1, 2025 / 5:29 PM

Mark Wahlberg plays the villain in new 'Flight Risk' trailer

By Karen Butler
A new trailer for Mark Wahlberg's "Flight Risk" was released on Wednesday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
A new trailer for Mark Wahlberg's "Flight Risk" was released on Wednesday. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released a new trailer for its Mark Wahlberg-Michelle Dockery thriller, Flight Risk.

Directed by Mel Gibson, the movie is set for theatrical release on Jan. 24.

"Mark Wahlberg plays a pilot transporting an Air Marshal (Michelle Dockery) accompanying a fugitive (Topher Grace) to trial," said a synopsis accompanying Wednesday's 70-second preview.

"As they cross the Alaskan wilderness, tensions soar and trust is tested, as not everyone on board is who they seem."

The new trailer shows Wahlberg's character threatening to kill Grace's, while Dockery's must take over piloting the plane to safety.

