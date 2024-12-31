Trending
Dec. 31, 2024 / 8:20 AM

'Wicked' surpasses 'Mamma Mia!' as the biggest film version of Broadway musical

By Karen Butler
Cynthia Erivo attends the premiere of "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 9. File Photo by John McCoy/UPI
1 of 5 | Cynthia Erivo attends the premiere of "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 9. File Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Wicked has surpassed Mamma Mia! as the most successful film version of a Broadway musical.

Variety said Wicked has earned $634 million worldwide after six weeks of release.

Mamma Mia!, which previously held the record for highest-grossing Broadway film adaptation, racked up $611 million (not adjusted for inflation) by the end of its box-office run in 2008.

Both movie musicals were released by Universal Pictures, Deadline noted.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked became available for streaming at home on Tuesday.

Mamma Mia! starred Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth. It was followed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018.

Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande attend 'Wicked' premiere in LA

Cast members Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the premiere of "Wicked" at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 9, 2024. Photo by John McCoy/UPI | License Photo

