'Wicked' surpasses 'Mamma Mia!' as the biggest film version of Broadway musical

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Wicked has surpassed Mamma Mia! as the most successful film version of a Broadway musical. Variety said Wicked has earned $634 million worldwide after six weeks of release. Advertisement

Mamma Mia!, which previously held the record for highest-grossing Broadway film adaptation, racked up $611 million (not adjusted for inflation) by the end of its box-office run in 2008.

Both movie musicals were released by Universal Pictures, Deadline noted.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked became available for streaming at home on Tuesday.

Mamma Mia! starred Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth. It was followed by Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in 2018.

