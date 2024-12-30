Jesse Eisenberg's 'A Real Pain' to arrive on digital Tuesday

1 of 5 | Cast member Jesse Eisenberg attends the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap"in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is teasing the upcoming digital release of A Real Pain starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin. The film follows David (Eisenberg) and cousin Benji (Culkin) as they tour Poland following their grandmother's passing. Advertisement

"The adventure takes a turn when the pair's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history," an official synopsis reads.

On Monday, Searchlight Pictures released snippets from the film's bonus content, Beautiful Fate: Making a Real Pain, which is included with digital and blu-ray purchase.

"The origin of this movie was actually my family's history," said Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed the film, in one of the snippets.

"This was an incredibly ambitious shoot," Eisenberg adds in another snippet. "We had a shoot in an airport that could double as Warsaw, that could double as JFK. We had a shoot on trains. Different trains, that were moving. Every day, shooting in places that were in the center of cities and rural villages where movies never go, on monuments where they don't let you shoot, at a concentration camp that never lets you shoot."

A Real Pain scored four Golden Globe Award nominations.

Viewers can purchase the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at home beginning Tuesday. It lands on Blu-ray Feb. 4.