Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 30, 2024 / 2:33 PM

Jesse Eisenberg's 'A Real Pain' to arrive on digital Tuesday

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Jesse Eisenberg attends the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap"in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Cast member Jesse Eisenberg attends the premiere of "Zombieland: Double Tap"in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures is teasing the upcoming digital release of A Real Pain starring Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin.

The film follows David (Eisenberg) and cousin Benji (Culkin) as they tour Poland following their grandmother's passing.

Advertisement

"The adventure takes a turn when the pair's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history," an official synopsis reads.

On Monday, Searchlight Pictures released snippets from the film's bonus content, Beautiful Fate: Making a Real Pain, which is included with digital and blu-ray purchase.

"The origin of this movie was actually my family's history," said Eisenberg, who also wrote and directed the film, in one of the snippets.

"This was an incredibly ambitious shoot," Eisenberg adds in another snippet. "We had a shoot in an airport that could double as Warsaw, that could double as JFK. We had a shoot on trains. Different trains, that were moving. Every day, shooting in places that were in the center of cities and rural villages where movies never go, on monuments where they don't let you shoot, at a concentration camp that never lets you shoot."

Advertisement

A Real Pain scored four Golden Globe Award nominations.

Viewers can purchase the film on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at home beginning Tuesday. It lands on Blu-ray Feb. 4.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Marvel releases first 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' trailer
Movies // 23 hours ago
Marvel releases first 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' trailer
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Marvel released a 2-minute trailer for its "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" series on Sunday.
'Sonic' tops North American box office with $38M
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Sonic' tops North American box office with $38M
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $38 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
After 'Wicked': Top movie musicals to keep the magic alive
Movies // 3 days ago
After 'Wicked': Top movie musicals to keep the magic alive
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Whether new to the genre or a lifelong fan, there is a treasure trove of musical movies to explore. Here are some must-watch musical films.
'Wicked' available to buy, rent at home Tuesday
Movies // 4 days ago
'Wicked' available to buy, rent at home Tuesday
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Wicked," starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will be available to rent or purchase on Prime Video and other streaming services Dec. 31.
Netflix releases behind-the-scenes look at 'Maria'
Movies // 4 days ago
Netflix releases behind-the-scenes look at 'Maria'
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix released behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Maria starring Angelina Jolie.
Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce appear in first 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce appear in first 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Football great Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance in Wednesday's "Happy Gilmore 2" trailer.
'Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' available on digital Friday
Movies // 6 days ago
'Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' available on digital Friday
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- New Line Cinema's anime movie, "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," is set for digital home video release on Friday.
'Odyssey' adaptation will be Christopher Nolan's next film
Movies // 6 days ago
'Odyssey' adaptation will be Christopher Nolan's next film
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan's next project has been revealed.
What to stream: New holiday movies, specials
Movies // 6 days ago
What to stream: New holiday movies, specials
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Regardless of whether you gravitate toward action films or romantic comedies, you'll find programming on your favorite streamer. Here are the new specials and films streaming this season.
Claressa Shields: 'Fire Inside' puts more pressure on upcoming fight
Movies // 6 days ago
Claressa Shields: 'Fire Inside' puts more pressure on upcoming fight
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Boxer turned MMA champion Claressa Shields said her new biopic "The Fire Inside," in theaters Wednesday, puts more pressure on her to win her Feb. 2 fight against Danielle Perkins.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Ali Larter wanted her 'Landman' wild cat Angela to 'live in all her glory'
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Broadway great, 'Alice' sitcom star Linda Lavin dead at 87
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
Gal Gadot says she had massive blood clot in brain while pregnant
12 months of Taylor Swift: a look back
12 months of Taylor Swift: a look back
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: LeBron James, Andra Day
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: LeBron James, Andra Day
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement