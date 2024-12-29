Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 29, 2024 / 3:19 PM

Marvel releases first 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' trailer

By Karen Butler
"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" premieres on Jan. 29. Screen grab courtesy of Disney+
"Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" premieres on Jan. 29. Screen grab courtesy of Disney+

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios released a 2-minute trailer for its Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series on Sunday.

The animated, comic-book adaptation is set to premiere on Disney+ on Jan. 29.

"Every neighborhood needs a hero," Marvel captioned the preview on social media.

The voice cast includes Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus, Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio as Kingpin.

The trailer shows a teenage Peter Parker juggling his dual lives as a high school student and New York City crime-fighter.

