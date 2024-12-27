Trending
Dec. 27, 2024 / 5:00 AM

After 'Wicked': Top movie musicals to keep the magic alive

By UPI Staff
"Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attend the film's premiere at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles on November 9. File Photo by John McCoy/UPI
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Granda, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum, is a huge box office hit. Following the untold story of Elphaba, the green-skinned girl who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, and her friendship with Glinda, the Good Witch, the movie musical has left audiences enchanted -- and hungry for more musicals.

Whether new to the genre or a lifelong fan, there is a treasure trove of musical movies to explore. Here are some must-watch musical films to keep the magic alive.

'The Color Purple' -- Max, Hulu

This star-studded adaptation of Alice Walker's book brings the Broadway musical version of the 1985 film to life. Fantasia Barrino stars as Celie, a young Black woman in the early 20th-century South, as she overcomes years of abuse and heartbreak. Taraji P. Henson stars as Shug Avery and Danielle Brooks as Sofia. The movie musical premiered in 2023.

'West Side Story' -- Disney+

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story is an adaptation of the classic 1957 musical. It follows Tony (Ansel Elgort), a former Jet, and María (Rachel Zegler), the sister of a Shark leader, as they navigate a forbidden romance amid the rivalry between two street gangs. Ariana DeBose stars as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo and Mike Faist as Riff. Rita Moreno, who starred as Anita in the 1961 film, plays a reimagined role as Valentina in this 2021 adaptation.

'In the Heights' -- Hulu, Max, Prime Video

This Tony award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda musical tells the story of a tight-knit Latino community in Washington Heights, Manhattan. The 2021 film, also directed by Jon M. Chu, stars Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, a bodega owner and the show's narrator, alongside Melissa Barrera, Stephanie Beatriz, Corey Hawkins, Ariana Greenblatt and Leslie Grace.

'The Lion King' -- Disney+

The 2019 live-action adaptation of The Lion King follows the journey of Simba, a young lion prince in the African savanna, as he navigates betrayal and leadership responsibilities. After his father Mufasa's death, Simba must confront his past and reclaim his place as king. The film features the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and the late James Earl Jones reprising his role as Mufasa.

'Into the Woods' -- Disney+

The 2014 musical fantasy film combines fairy tales -- including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk and Rapunzel -- with a story about a baker and his wife seeking to break a witch's curse to start a family. As their quests lead them into the woods, the characters' wishes come with unforeseen consequences. The film stars Meryl Streep as the Witch, Emily Blunt as the Baker's Wife, James Corden as the Baker, Anna Kendrick as Cinderella and Chris Pine as Cinderella's Prince.

'Les Misérables' -- Peacock

The 2012 film adaptation of Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean, a former convict seeking redemption while being pursued by Inspector Javert. Set in 19th-century France, Valjean's life intersects with a cast of characters amidst social upheaval. The film stars Hugh Jackman as Valjean, Russell Crowe as Javert, Anne Hathaway as Fantine and Amanda Seyfried as Cosette.

'Mamma Mia!' -- Hulu, Max, Peacock, Prime Video

Mamma Mia! follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a young bride-to-be on a Greek island, who secretly invites three men from her mother Donna's past, hoping to discover which one is her father. As the men arrive and Donna reconnects with old memories, the story unfolds through songs by ABBA. The 2008 film stars Meryl Streep as Donna, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård as Sophie's potential fathers and Christine Baranski and Julie Walters star as Donna's best friends.

'Dreamgirls' -- Hulu, Paramount+, Prime Video

This 2006 adaptation follows the rise of a 1960s girl group, The Dreams, as they navigate fame, love and betrayal in the music industry. Inspired by the story of Motown and the Supremes, the film follows the group's evolution, from lead singer Effie White's struggles to the rise of the more marketable Deena Jones. The movie stars Beyoncé as Deena, Jennifer Hudson as Effie, Anika Noni Rose as Lorrell, Jamie Foxx as their manager Curtis and Eddie Murphy as soul singer James "Thunder" Early.

