'Wicked' available to buy, rent at home Tuesday

British actress Cynthia Erivo attends the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award tribute gala honoring Nicole Kidman on April 27. She portrays Elphaba in "Wicked," which becomes available to buy or rent Dec. 31.

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, will be available for purchase on Prime Video and other streamers beginning Tuesday. "It's time to relive the experience together," Erivo, who plays Elphaba, says in a clip promoting the release. Advertisement

"Let's watch Wicked at home," Grande, who portrays Galinda, adds.

In addition to Prime Video, viewers will be able to buy or rent the film on Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Comcast Xfinity, Cox and Microsoft Movies & TV, Today reports.

Get ready to sing your heart out- at home! Watch Wicked at home on December 31 https://t.co/hzmhNjgcmY pic.twitter.com/BEWiDhvo0e— Wicked Movie (@wickedmovie) December 26, 2024

The release will contain three extra hours of footage comprised of cast commentary, and additional scenes.

In one clip, previewed on Today, Galinda shows Elphaba how to effectively communicate via an artful eyebrow raise.

"When you have something to say, but you can't really say it, and you want to get your way, raise 'em," she says in the clip.

The movie, which was inspired by the Gregory Maguire novel and Broadway adaptation, earned $457 million globally.

