Dec. 26, 2024 / 11:57 AM

Netflix releases behind-the-scenes look at 'Maria'

By Jessica Inman
Angelina Jolie portrays the opera singer Maria Callas in the film of the same name, which is now streaming on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix
1 of 5 | Angelina Jolie portrays the opera singer Maria Callas in the film of the same name, which is now streaming on Netflix. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Netflix released behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Maria starring Angelina Jolie.

In one image, Maria, the opera singer who is portrayed by Jolie, gazes at ocean.

"Maria is a creative imagining and a psychological portrait of Maria Callas... A story about a woman that lived from the '20s to '70s, a woman who burned her voice, her life, by doing (what she loved) her work," an official film synopsis says.

Callas was 53 when she passed away. The movie examines the last chapter of her life.

Maria offered Jolie new obstacles to overcome, the award-winning actress told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

"I'd never sung before. Everybody's got something that makes them, you know, this is not something I can do, and I was pretty sure that was one of the things, I can't sing," she said.

Pablo Larrain directs the film, which is now streaming on Netflix.

Venice Film Festival: Angelina Jolie promotes 'Maria'

Star Angelina Jolie attends the photo call for "Maria" at the 2024 Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on August 29, 2024. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

