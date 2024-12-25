Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 25, 2024 / 3:03 PM

Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce appear in first 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer

By Karen Butler
The first teaser for Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" was released on Wednesday. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 2 | The first teaser for Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" was released on Wednesday. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Football great Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance in Wednesday's Happy Gilmore 2 trailer.

"Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!" Sandler posted on social media.

Advertisement

The 40-second glimpse of Netflix's golf-themed comedy sequel also saw the reunions of the title character with his rival Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) and love interest Virginia (Julie Bowen)

The trio starred in the original 1996, as well.

Joining the follow-up are Kelce, Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson, Benny Safdie, Scott Mescudi and Jacob Friedman.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set for release in 2025.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' available on digital Friday
Movies // 1 day ago
'Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim' available on digital Friday
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- New Line Cinema's anime movie, "The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim," is set for digital home video release on Friday.
'Odyssey' adaptation will be Christopher Nolan's next film
Movies // 1 day ago
'Odyssey' adaptation will be Christopher Nolan's next film
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan's next project has been revealed.
What to stream: New holiday movies, specials
Movies // 1 day ago
What to stream: New holiday movies, specials
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Regardless of whether you gravitate toward action films or romantic comedies, you'll find programming on your favorite streamer. Here are the new specials and films streaming this season.
Claressa Shields: 'Fire Inside' puts more pressure on upcoming fight
Movies // 1 day ago
Claressa Shields: 'Fire Inside' puts more pressure on upcoming fight
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Boxer turned MMA champion Claressa Shields said her new biopic "The Fire Inside," in theaters Wednesday, puts more pressure on her to win her Feb. 2 fight against Danielle Perkins.
Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton: Bob Dylan remains unknown
Movies // 2 days ago
Timothée Chalamet, Edward Norton: Bob Dylan remains unknown
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Timothée Chalamet and Edward Norton explain why they still don't know Bob Dylan after making the biopic "A Complete Unknown," in theaters Wednesday, and why that's a good thing.
'Sonic 3' tops North American box office with $62M
Movies // 3 days ago
'Sonic 3' tops North American box office with $62M
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $62 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.
Movie review: 'Babygirl' gives Kidman intriguing sexual conflict
Movies // 3 days ago
Movie review: 'Babygirl' gives Kidman intriguing sexual conflict
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Babygirl," in theaters Wednesday, features Nicole Kidman exploring grown-up sexual relationships akin to the erotic dramas of the '80s and '90s.
Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's lawsuit claims 'categorically false'
Movies // 4 days ago
Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's lawsuit claims 'categorically false'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "It Ends with Us" co-star and director Justin Baldoni issued a statement calling the allegations that actress Blake Lively made against him in a new lawsuit are "categorically false."
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
Movies // 4 days ago
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Better Man," in theaters Wednesday, turns musician biopics on their head in a way completely befitting of subject Robbie Williams.
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx sing about friendship in 'Back in Action' promo
Movies // 5 days ago
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx sing about friendship in 'Back in Action' promo
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are teasing their upcoming movie, "Back in Action," which lands Jan. 17 on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Gypsy' Broadway show canceled because of cast illness
'Gypsy' Broadway show canceled because of cast illness
Craig Johnson had a blast bringing Walt Longmire back to the past
Craig Johnson had a blast bringing Walt Longmire back to the past
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Annie Lennox, John Edwards
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Annie Lennox, John Edwards
Claressa Shields: 'Fire Inside' puts more pressure on upcoming fight
Claressa Shields: 'Fire Inside' puts more pressure on upcoming fight
Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast
Jeannie Mai, Rob Gronkowski to help host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' broadcast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement