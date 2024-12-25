Adam Sandler, Travis Kelce appear in first 'Happy Gilmore 2' trailer

1 of 2 | The first teaser for Adam Sandler's "Happy Gilmore 2" was released on Wednesday. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Football great Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance in Wednesday's Happy Gilmore 2 trailer. "Happy Chanukah! Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! And Happy Gilmore to all!!!!!!" Sandler posted on social media. Advertisement

The 40-second glimpse of Netflix's golf-themed comedy sequel also saw the reunions of the title character with his rival Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) and love interest Virginia (Julie Bowen)

The trio starred in the original 1996, as well.

Joining the follow-up are Kelce, Ben Stiller, Bad Bunny, Margaret Qualley, Nick Swardson, Benny Safdie, Scott Mescudi and Jacob Friedman.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set for release in 2025.