What to stream: New holiday movies, specials

1 of 5 | Mariah Carey will perform her iconic number "All I Want for Christmas Is You" just before the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers game at 1 p.m. Wednesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Holiday movies are one of the best ways to unwind during the holiday break. While you might be accustomed to switching on a classic, such as It's a Wonderful Life or Home Alone, there are plenty of new movies and specials to check out this year. Regardless of whether you gravitate toward action films or romantic comedies, you can bet that you'll find programming on your favorite streamer. For instance, Netflix is now playing the thriller Carry On, while Apple TV+ is airing a special edition of Carpool Karaoke. Advertisement

Read on to see what is streaming.

Action and thrillers

'Carry On' -- Netflix

Carry On stars Taron Egerton as Ethan, a TSA agent who is forced to permit a threatening package on a plane. Jason Bateman portrays the antagonist who threatens Ethan unless he does as he is told.

The film also stars Sofia Carson, Danielle Deadwyler, Sinqua Walls, Logan Marshall-Green, Theo Rossi, Josh Brene, Dean Norris, Tonatiuh, Curtiss Cook, Joe Williamson and Gil Perez-Abraham.

'Red One' -- Prime Video

Red One stars Dwayne Johnson as a security official who works at the North Pole and is charged with rescuing Santa Claus. Chris Evans plays a bounty hunter, and together the pair must defeat challenging odds to save Christmas.

The movie also stars Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivjuv, Nick Kroll and Wesly Kimmel.

Family fun

'Nutcrackers' -- Hulu

Nutcrackers stars Ben Stiller as uncle Mike, who is spending the holiday season struggling to care for his nephews. The film follows Mike as he handles various caretaking-related mishaps before the boys are fostered.

The film also stars Linda Cardellini, Ed Patterson, Tim Heidecker, Toby Huss, Homer Janson, Ulysses Janson, Arlo Janson and Atlas Janson.

'Dear Santa' -- Paramount+

Dear Santa stars Jack Black as Satan, who responds to a letter he received when a boy misspelled Santa's name. Robert Timothy Smith plays Liam, the child who penned the letter, and the movie shows Satan threatening Liam and offering to grant his wishes.

The movie also stars Keegan-Michael Key, Brianne Howey, Hayes MacArthur, Post Malone, P.J. Byrne, Jaden Carson Baker and kai Cech.

'Hot Frosty' -- Netflix

Hot Frosty stars Lacey Chabert as a woman who is mourning the loss of her spouse when she encounters a man who looks a lot like a fancy snowman. Dustin Milligan portrays the snowman-turned-human, Jack, in this Frosty the Snowman retelling.

Hot Frosty also stars Craig Robinson, Joe Lo Truglio, Katy Mixon and Lauren Holly.

Rom-coms

'Meet Me Next Christmas' -- Netflix

Meet Me Next Christmas stars Christina Milian as Layla, who is trying to get to a Christmas concert in order to reunite with James, who she wants to date. Kofi Siriboe portrays James and Devale Ellis portrays the ticket concierge she bonds with as she attempts to access the sold-out show.

Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee also star.

'Our Little Secret' -- Netflix

Our Little Secret stars Lindsay Lohan as Avery, who desperately wants to win the approval of her boyfriend's mom (Kristin Chenoweth), whom she is meeting for the first time during the holidays. However, she soon discovers that her ex is now dating her new partner's sister.

The movie stars Ian Harding, Jon Rudnitsky, Tim Meadows, Henry Czerny, Judy Reyes, Chris Parnell, Dan Bucatinsky, Jake Brennan, Ash Santos and Brian Unger.

'The Merry Gentlemen' -- Netflix

The Merry Gentlemen stars Britt Robertson as Ashley, who seeks to restore a local establishment known as the Rhythm Room by staging an all-male revue. Chad Michael Murray portrays Luke, who will star in the show.

The movie also stars Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes and Marc Anthony Samuel.

Musical performances

'Christmas with Andrea Bocelli and Friends: A Grammy Holiday Special' -- CBS

Andrea Bocelli will perform alongside Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson, Josh Groban, Sofia Carson, and his wife and daughter, in the upcoming special. Bocelli has been a musician for three decades and the performance serves as a finale to his 2024 celebration of that milestone.

"With this special, we are not only celebrating the holidays, but also one of music's greatest voices," said Harvey Mason Jr., who is the CEO of the Recording Academy.

'Joy: Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir' -- PBS

Lesley Nicol narrates the 21st annual program. Michael Maliakel also stars in the production, which features The Hunchback of Notre Dame songs.

"It does all happen and come together veery quickly, and I think my favorite memories were just those moments that I was able to just look around and take it all in and be grateful for the amazing hard work of all the musicians..." Maliakel said.

Beyoncé -- Christmas Day football halftime -- Netflix

Beyonce is slated to perform at halftime during the matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. She teased the performance in a social media post Dec. 11.

"A Cowboy Carter Christmas," she wrote in a caption for her post. She released Cowboy Carter in March.

The game begins at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mariah Carey -- NFL Christmas Gameday -- Netflix

The queen of Christmas will perform her iconic number "All I Want for Christmas Is You" just ahead of Christmas Day football. The song is set to play just before the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers game at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

"Fresh off her largest and most spectacular Christmas tour to date, Carey is set to dazzle fans this year with a taped performance of her record-breaking single," a press release says.

She teased the show with a snippet on social media Dec. 12.

'Carpool Karaoke' -- AppleTV+

Carpool Karaoke returns for a special holiday program. Stars include Lady Gaga Dua Lipa and Chappell Roan. In addition to their popular songs, the celebrities will be belting out holiday favorites.

"I'm delighted Carpool Karaoke is back to celebrate the holidays in true style," said James Corden, who created the show.

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' -- Netflix

Sabrina Carpenter stars in this holiday special, which features some of her Fruitcake songs, in addition to her renditions of other holiday classics.

The special also stars Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Sean Astin, Jillian Bell, Chappell Roan, Kali Chis, Shania Twain and Tyler.

"I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show," Carpenter said. "Infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

