Movie review: 'Babygirl' gives Kidman intriguing sexual conflict

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Babygirl, in theaters Wednesday, is the kind of erotic drama they used to make a lot in the '80s and '90s. As such, it is refreshing in 2024, though perhaps still derivative of its genre predecessors. Romy Mathis (Nicole Kidman) is the founder and CEO of Tensile, a robotics company developing automated drones for warehouses. She is married to a theater director, Jacob (Antonio Banderas), and they have two daughters. Advertisement

When Tensile begins a mentorship program for interns, Samuel (Harris Dickinson) pushes Romy's buttons to get one-on-one time with her. His power plays unlock Romy's repressed sexual desires and they begin an affair.

Playing power games may be inherent to many sexual relationships, so it's not like one movie invented them, but it's hard not to think about 9½ Weeks. In that notorious 1986 film, Mickey Rourke played a man who seduces a woman (Kim Basinger) with sex games involving food, spanking and blindfolds.

Still, Babygirl doesn't play Romy as a cliche of a powerful businesswoman who really likes to be submissive in bed and experience the adrenaline of risking exposure.

Not that the affair compromises Romy's success, either, although it could if Samuel reports her. She also starts to blur the lines of being submissive in private and at the office, but she doesn't let it interfere with business decisions.

The love scenes between Kidman and Dickinson are revealing, but not gratuitous. They are vulnerable and uncomfortable rather than titillating.

The way writer-director Halina Reijn approaches consent is interesting and seems realistic. Samuel does insist on consent before continuing, which is a fantastic portrayal of obtaining verbal consent, though the conditions of Romy's consent remain nebulous.

Romy makes it clear that Samuel's power games make her uncomfortable. Agreeing to continue while feeling uncomfortable seems like it adds a level of duress.

It's 80 minutes into the movie before Samuel and Romy even discuss using a safe word, which would give either party, but especially Romy, a way to end a session at her discretion. Yet, this is believable because Romy and Samuel are amateurs at this, so they're figuring it out.

Samuel may play the dominant role, but he is in many respects just a poser. He is a young intern and very emotional when things don't go his way.

It seems like Samuel is imitating what he thinks a Casanova would act like, but whenever Romy goes off script, Samuel seems to be at a loss for words. It's not natural to him, either, though he thinks of some clever workplace games that make Romy play along.

He's probably watched 9½ Weeks, too, or more likely just read the Wikipedia summary.

The Jacob character is the film's most stereotypical.

Jacob is a loving husband who just can't excite Romy. Romy tries to teach him to play games in bed, but Jacob doesn't enjoy experimenting. It's odd that a person whose job is in the arts would lack any creativity with his partner, but he's entitled to have traditional desires, too.

The lack of monogamy is an unmitigated betrayal, as even submissive relationships should respect loyalty unless they've discussed and agreed to having an open relationship. The film eventually explores how a couple navigates compatibility, but Romy has to own hers first.

Individual choices the characters make in Babygirl will provoke discussions, and won't be spoiled in this review. The positive is that the film does show Romy's growth through the experience.

So, even if a viewer disagrees with part of the journey, the film makes its case for the value of those experiences. That makes it an engaging, provocative film.

