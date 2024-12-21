Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 21, 2024 / 12:49 PM

Justin Baldoni calls Blake Lively's lawsuit claims 'categorically false'

By Karen Butler
Blake Lively is suing Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director on "It Ends with Us," for alleged sexual harassment and attempts to ruin her professional reputation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Blake Lively is suing Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director on "It Ends with Us," for alleged sexual harassment and attempts to ruin her professional reputation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni issued a statement calling the allegations that actress Blake Lively made against him in a new lawsuit are "categorically false."

The New York Times said that during production Lively accused Baldoni and producer Jamey Heath of repeatedly violating physical boundaries and making inappropriate, including sexual, comments to her.

Advertisement

TMZ reported the lawsuit Lively filed this week against the men and their production company alleges that they sexually harassed her and then tried to ruin her professional reputation when she complained about their actions.

The suit said they damaged her business and caused her family, including her husband, actor-producer Ryan Reynolds, "severe emotional distress."

"It is shameful that Ms. Lively and her representatives would make such serious and categorically false accusations against Mr. Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios and its representatives, as yet another desperate attempt to 'fix' her negative reputation which was garnered from her own remarks and actions during the campaign for the film; interviews and press activities that were observed publicly, in real time and unedited, which allowed for the internet to generate their own views and opinions," Bryan Freedman said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday.

Advertisement

"These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media," Freedman added. "Wayfarer Studios made the decision to proactively hire a crisis manager prior to the marketing campaign of the film, to work alongside their own representative with Jonesworks employed by Stephanie Jones, due to the multiple demands and threats made by Ms. Lively during production which included her threatening to not showing up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release, if her demands were not met."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
Movies // 8 hours ago
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Better Man," in theaters Wednesday, turns musician biopics on their head in a way completely befitting of subject Robbie Williams.
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx sing about friendship in 'Back in Action' promo
Movies // 23 hours ago
Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx sing about friendship in 'Back in Action' promo
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are teasing their upcoming movie, "Back in Action," which lands Jan. 17 on Netflix.
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
Movies // 1 day ago
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
NEW YORK, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Bailey Chase says he wanted to play a former Green Beret hired to protect a rich man's Rocky Mountain compound after a California nuclear attack in "Homestead" because the role was unlike anything else he has done.
Tilda Swinton to be honored at Berlin Film Festival
Movies // 1 day ago
Tilda Swinton to be honored at Berlin Film Festival
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Tilda Swinton will be fêted with the Honorary Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival in February.
2024's worst movies: Franchises adrift, original nonsense
Movies // 1 day ago
2024's worst movies: Franchises adrift, original nonsense
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The worst movies of 2024 include seven terrible franchise entires and three so-called "originals" that were no better.
'Superman' teaser showcases superhero, Lex Luthor, Krypto the Superdog
Movies // 2 days ago
'Superman' teaser showcases superhero, Lex Luthor, Krypto the Superdog
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The "Superman" reboot from James Gunn got its first official teaser trailer Thursday.
'Peaky Blinders': Netflix releases first look at Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan
Movies // 2 days ago
'Peaky Blinders': Netflix releases first look at Cillian Murphy, Barry Keoghan
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated "Peaky Blinders" movie has finished filming.
2024's best movies: Bold artistic risks, inspiring dramas
Movies // 2 days ago
2024's best movies: Bold artistic risks, inspiring dramas
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The 10 best movies of 2024 include movies that took major artistic risks and told inspiring stories through cinema.
Julianne Moore: Almodóvar movies inspired craft as young actor
Movies // 2 days ago
Julianne Moore: Almodóvar movies inspired craft as young actor
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Julianne Moore stars in Pedro Almodóvar's first English-language film, "The Room Next Door," in theaters Friday, and reflects on how his Spanish films informed her craft as an actor in her 20s.
'Superman' teaser unveils Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane
Movies // 3 days ago
'Superman' teaser unveils Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- DC released a teaser for its "Superman" reboot starring David Corenswet ahead of the film's first teaser trailer.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
Kayvan Novak not letting go of his 'Shadows' vampire Nandor
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
'Longmire' icon Bailey Chase: 'Homestead' hero bears weight of world on shoulders
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
Movie review: 'Better Man' upends biopic with Robbie Williams charm
2024's worst movies: Franchises adrift, original nonsense
2024's worst movies: Franchises adrift, original nonsense
'Stranger Things' wraps, Netflix shares behind-the-scenes photos
'Stranger Things' wraps, Netflix shares behind-the-scenes photos
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement