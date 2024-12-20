Trending
Dec. 20, 2024

Cameron Diaz, Jamie Foxx sing about friendship in 'Back in Action' promo

By Jessica Inman
Jamie Foxx (R) and Cameron Diaz star in the new film "Back in Action." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Jamie Foxx (R) and Cameron Diaz star in the new film "Back in Action." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are teasing their upcoming movie, Back in Action, which lands Jan. 17 on Netflix.

A clip posted to social media shows Foxx playing a piano and singing "Back in action, back in action, satisfaction, we're back in action," as Diaz dances.

The video then shows the pair sitting side by side on the piano bench.

"People don't even realize how long we've been friends," Foxx says.

"That's true," Diaz agrees. "Since we were in Any Given Sunday together, which was in 1999. And now we're back in action baby."

Foxx begins singing once again, listing what has happened since the pair became friends.

Diaz worked on four Shrek movies, for instance, and the duo worked together on Annie.

"And now we're back together for another movie," Diaz says. "And I am just so excited."

Back in Action follows a pair of spies returning to work after ditching their CIA jobs to start a family.

Foxx also stars in a new Netflix comedy special, which is now streaming.

