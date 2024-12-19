1 of 5 | Netflix released a first look photo of Barry Keoghan (L) and Cillian Murphy in the "Peaky Blinders" film. Photo courtesy of Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Peaky Blinders movie has finished filming, and Netflix has released a first-look image of Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan. In the photo, both men are wearing caps and smiling. Advertisement

Keoghan's character has not yet been revealed, but Murphy is set to reprise his role as Tommy Shelby.

"The film, which has now completed filming, will be an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning, six-season gangster saga," a synopsis reads. "Set in Birmingham between 1919 and 1934, Peaky Blinders followed the rise (and sometimes fall) of the Shelby family as they navigated a world wracked with radical social, economic, and political change."

THAT'S A WRAP. The Peaky Blinders film has completed production. : Robert Viglasky pic.twitter.com/VImZlFWZdQ— Netflix (@netflix) December 19, 2024

Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Roth, Stephen Graham, Sophie Rundle, Ned Dennehy, Packy Lee, Ian Peck and Jay Lycurgo also star.