Dec. 17, 2024 / 11:21 AM

'Black Bag' trailer: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender play married spies

By Annie Martin
Cate Blanchett stars in the spy thriller "Black Bag." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Focus Features is teasing the new film Black Bag.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender.

Black Bag is a spy thriller written by David Koepp (Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible) and directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike).

Blanchett and Fassbender play Kathryn and George Woodhouse, married spies whose relationship is put to the test when Kathryn becomes a suspect in a security breach that puts thousands of lives at risk.

"George faces the ultimate test -- loyalty to his marriage or his country," an official synopsis reads.

Regé-Jean Page, Marisa Abela, Naomie Harris, Pierce Brosnan and Tom Burke also star.

Black Bag opens in theaters March 14. Soderbergh also directs the upcoming psychological horror film Presence starring Lucy Liu.

