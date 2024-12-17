Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 17, 2024 / 12:00 PM

Movie review: 'Mufasa' adds little to 'Lion King'

By Fred Topel
Young Mufasa gets separated from his parents in "Mufasa: The Lion King," in theaters Dec. 20. Photo courtesy of Disney
1 of 5 | Young Mufasa gets separated from his parents in "Mufasa: The Lion King," in theaters Dec. 20. Photo courtesy of Disney

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Mufasa: The Lion King, in theaters Friday, is less egregious than the 2019 Lion King remake because at least it tells a new story. New is relative, though, because it's still derivative of its predecessor and the standard Disney archetype.

Simba (voice of Donald Glover), the king of Pride Rock, is going to the birthing grounds to help Nala (Beyonce, with three lines in the movie) give birth to their second child. Their first, Kiara (Blue Ivy Carter), stays behind with Timon (Billy Eichner) and Pumbaa (Seth Rogen).

Advertisement

Rafiki (John Kani) tells the trio the story of how Simba's father, Mufasa (Aaron Pierre), came to rule Pride Rock. The film is dedicated to the late James Earl Jones, the original voice of Mufasa in the 1994 and 2019 films.

Even before The Lion King, the Disney animated formula was that a rebellious hero is exiled from his family, but finds a chosen family and returns to take his or her place. That is obviously Simba, but also Ariel in The Little Mermaid and Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

Advertisement

One could say it applies to Snow White and Pinocchio, too. It's a perfectly fine Joseph Cambell worthy hero's journey, if it can be told with enough unique flare and nuance.

Given that there's already been a story of a lion cub who loses his family and becomes king, putting Mufasa through the same paces feels tired.

In this film, a storm separates young Mufasa from his parents. While trying to find his way back home, he is rescued by Taka (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) and accepted by his tribe, though reluctantly by Taka's father, King Obasi (Lennie James). When they're older, Osabi sends Taka away with Mufasa to find a legendary lush meadow.

So Mufasa loses two families in his version of the prototypical story. Also, in their quest, they meet Sarabe (Tiffany Boone), who also lost her tribe. Everyone's losing their families, so they can return to claim their rightful place in the kingdom.

The story hints at some promising themes, like Mufasa denying his own natural leadership because he's not of royal blood, and Taka feeling entitled to status because he is. It just all happens so fast, the film hardly explores those themes.

By the time Mufasa inevitably unites all the species of Africa, as Rifiki confirmed that's where this story is going, those animals weren't characters before the climax of this film. It's a good message about everyone playing a role in the circle of life, but it's sloppy and arbitrary.

Advertisement

The film occasionally cuts back to Timon, Pumbaa and Kiara commenting on the story with some cute meta jokes about the Broadway play and catchy songs from the original film. This is also derivative of the straight-to-video Lion King 1 1/2 where the original Timon and Pumbaa do the same thing.

Kiara knows who Taka becomes, which the audience should easily ascertain since they keep saying they're brothers and Mufasa had a very different brother in The Lion King. Obasi also predicts Mufasa will betray Taka, so who's the Lion King character who wrongly feels betrayed by his brother, Mufasa?

The Lion King remake includes all the Elton John/Tim Rice songs from the 1994 version, plus one new Beyonce number. Mufasa has all new songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, but most feel like blatant copies of the original classics.

"When I Am King" is the new version of "Just Can't Wait to Be King" from the melody to the sentiment. "Bye Bye" is the villain song just like Scar's "Be Prepared" in the original, and the lyrics "make you go bye bye" are a real stretch compared to Scar warning of his evil plans.

"We Go Together" is less directly "Hakuna Matata," but arrives in the same spot in the story and shares a similar tempo. "Tell Me It's You" is "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

Advertisement

Dave Metzger wrote the musical score, but whenever he quotes the original Hans Zimmer Lion King themes, they do the work of making it feel majestic.

Still, The Lion King remake ruined what was previously established as a great story. Mufasa only ruins its own derivative story, so it's not as bad.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Black Bag' trailer: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender play married spies
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Black Bag' trailer: Cate Blanchett, Michael Fassbender play married spies
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "Black Bag," a spy thriller starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, opens in theaters in March.
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
Movies // 5 hours ago
'28 Days Later' returns to buy, rent on digital Wednesday
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "28 Days Later" will become available to buy or rent on digital again Wednesday following the success of the "28 Years Later" trailer.
'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio team up in new sequel
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Karate Kid: Legends' trailer: Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio team up in new sequel
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "Karate Kid: Legends," a new film in the "Karate Kid" franchise, opens in theaters in May.
'Beverly Hills Cop,' 'Dirty Dancing' included on National Film Registry
Movies // 8 hours ago
'Beverly Hills Cop,' 'Dirty Dancing' included on National Film Registry
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Library of Congress announced Tuesday that "Dirty Dancing," "Beverly Hills Cop" and "The Social Network" have been enshrined on the National Film Registry.
Movie review: 'Unstoppable' beset with movie cliches
Movies // 10 hours ago
Movie review: 'Unstoppable' beset with movie cliches
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- "Unstoppable," in theaters now, shortchanges the inspiring story of Anthony Robles by overloading it with sports and movie cliches.
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
Movies // 11 hours ago
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Director Tyler Perry and star Ebony Obsidian discuss the real-life inspiration for "The Six Triple Eight," on Netflix Friday. The film tells the story of the Army division that sorted 3 years of backed up mail.
'Superman' poster asks viewers to 'look up'
Movies // 1 day ago
'Superman' poster asks viewers to 'look up'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- James Gunn shared a movie poster for his upcoming "Superman" reboot film.
Movie review: 'The Brutalist' an epic testament to work ethic
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'The Brutalist' an epic testament to work ethic
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "The Brutalist," in theaters Friday, showcases the joys and burdens of a commitment to excellence against the backdrop of post World War II America.
Jennifer Lopez earned 'Unstoppable' subject's trust
Movies // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez earned 'Unstoppable' subject's trust
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lopez discussed getting to know the real Judy Robles, whom she plays in "Unstoppable," in theaters Friday. The film is about Judy's son, Anthony, played by Jharrel Jerome.
'Moana 2' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 1 day ago
'Moana 2' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Moana 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $26.6 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
Tyler Perry: 'The Six Triple Eight' honors unsung Black female soldiers
Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson to join Andrea Bocelli in Grammy holiday special
Dua Lipa, Jennifer Hudson to join Andrea Bocelli in Grammy holiday special
Ted Danson comedy 'Man on the Inside' renewed for Season 2
Ted Danson comedy 'Man on the Inside' renewed for Season 2
Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Sarah Paulson, Giovanni Ribisi
Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Sarah Paulson, Giovanni Ribisi
Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes say 'Yellowstone' changed their lives forever
Kelsey Asbille, Luke Grimes say 'Yellowstone' changed their lives forever
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement