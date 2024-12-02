Trending
Dec. 2, 2024 / 2:10 PM

Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan portrayal wins him Chairman's Award

By Jessica Inman
Timothée Chalamet arrives for theGolden Globe Awards on January 7. He will be presented with the Chairman's Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Timothée Chalamet arrives for theGolden Globe Awards on January 7. He will be presented with the Chairman's Award for his portrayal of Bob Dylan. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Timothée Chalamet's portrayal of Bob Dylan has earned him the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival Chairman's Award.

He will be acknowledged Jan. 3 for his performance in The Complete Unknown, which required him to sing live.

"Timothée Chalamet embodies one of the most iconic figures in music history with his extraordinary performance as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown," said Nachhattar Singh Chandi, who is the festival's chairman. "Timothée showcases both his physical and vocal talents as he brings depth and nuance to this role that is certain to receive award recognition."

He has previously been honored with the festival's 2018 Rising Star Award and the 2019 Spotlight Award for Call Me By Your Name and Beautiful Boy, respectively.

The 28-year-old actor is also well-known for roles in Dune and Wonka.

Other award recipients include Angelina Jolie, Adrien Brody, Colman Domingo, Nicole Kidman, Mikey Madison, Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Jacques Audiard, Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez and Edgar Ramírez.

A Complete Unknown lands in theaters on Christmas Day.

