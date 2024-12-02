Aaron Taylor-Johnson kills gang leader, escapes prison in 'Kraven the Hunter'

1 of 3 | Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Marvel character Kraven the Hunter in a new film opening Dec. 13. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing the beginning of Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Within the film's first eight minutes, Kraven (Taylor-Johnson) enters prison, gets into a fight, kills gang leader Seymon Chorney, escapes jail, and fakes his own death. Advertisement

"The hunter is a myth," Chorney says after Kraven introduces himself as such. "Now you're trapped, hunter. What's your name? Who sent you?"

Kraven shares his name and then proceeds to attack everyone in the room.

"There's an ounce of truth in every myth," he tells Chorney before stabbing him several times.

Taylor-Johnson introduced the clip, which he said was first shared at New York Comic Con.

"It's the holiday season, and have I got a surprise gift for you," he said. "Right here, right now, you get to see the opening scenes of my new film, Kraven the Hunter."

Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film is part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola and Christopher Abbott also star. The movie opens in theaters Dec. 13.

