Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Dec. 2, 2024 / 10:24 AM

Aaron Taylor-Johnson kills gang leader, escapes prison in 'Kraven the Hunter'

By Jessica Inman
Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Marvel character Kraven the Hunter in a new film opening Dec. 13. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 3 | Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Marvel character Kraven the Hunter in a new film opening Dec. 13. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures is previewing the beginning of Kraven the Hunter, starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Within the film's first eight minutes, Kraven (Taylor-Johnson) enters prison, gets into a fight, kills gang leader Seymon Chorney, escapes jail, and fakes his own death.

Advertisement

"The hunter is a myth," Chorney says after Kraven introduces himself as such. "Now you're trapped, hunter. What's your name? Who sent you?"

Kraven shares his name and then proceeds to attack everyone in the room.

"There's an ounce of truth in every myth," he tells Chorney before stabbing him several times.

Taylor-Johnson introduced the clip, which he said was first shared at New York Comic Con.

"It's the holiday season, and have I got a surprise gift for you," he said. "Right here, right now, you get to see the opening scenes of my new film, Kraven the Hunter."

Kraven the Hunter is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. The film is part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Russell Crowe, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola and Christopher Abbott also star. The movie opens in theaters Dec. 13.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson: awards, action roles and red carpets

British artist/director Sam Taylor and actor Aaron Johnson attend The Empire Awards at Grosvenor Hotel in London on March 28, 2010. Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Animated adventure "Moana 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $135.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' coming to HBO, Max
Movies // 5 days ago
'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' coming to HBO, Max
Nov. 26 (UPI) -- "Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," a documentary about the life and career of Superman actor Christopher Reeve, will premiere on HBO and Max in December.
Sterling K. Brown joins live-action 'Voltron' movie
Movies // 6 days ago
Sterling K. Brown joins live-action 'Voltron' movie
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Sterling K. Brown, who is best known for his roles in "American Fiction" and "This is Us," will star in the live-action "Voltron" movie.
Sonic, Tails, Knuckles face Jim Carrey in 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'
Movies // 6 days ago
Sonic, Tails, Knuckles face Jim Carrey in 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" ahead of an Opening Fan Day Event Dec. 19.
'Queer': Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey get close in new trailer
Movies // 1 week ago
'Queer': Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey get close in new trailer
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- "Queer," a new film directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring James Bond actor Daniel Craig, opens in theaters Wednesday.
Kerry Washington helms Women's Army Corps in 'The Six Triple Eight'
Movies // 1 week ago
Kerry Washington helms Women's Army Corps in 'The Six Triple Eight'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- In "The Six Triple Eight," Kerry Washington helms the first Women's Army Corps unit of color.
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to premiere on Max Dec. 6
Movies // 1 week ago
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to premiere on Max Dec. 6
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The horror-comedy, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," is set to premiere on the streaming service Max Dec. 6 and on its sister cable network Dec. 7.
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
Movies // 1 week ago
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Director David Tedeschi and Producer Margaret Bodde discuss their documentary "Beatles '64," premiering Friday on Disney+, and their use of archival footage and new interviews to explain Beatlemania.
'Wicked' tops North American box office with $114M
Movies // 1 week ago
'Wicked' tops North American box office with $114M
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The musical "Wicked" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $114 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Fly Me to the Moon' to start streaming Dec. 6 on Apple TV+
Movies // 1 week ago
'Fly Me to the Moon' to start streaming Dec. 6 on Apple TV+
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Fly Me to the Moon," a romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, is coming to Apple TV+ in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Lee Trevino, Robert Irwin
Famous birthdays for Dec. 1: Lee Trevino, Robert Irwin
Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, engaged to Eddie Murphy's son, Eric
Martin Lawrence's daughter, Jasmin, engaged to Eddie Murphy's son, Eric
'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
'Moana 2' tops North American weekend box office with $135.5M
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Yvonne Orji, Annalise Basso
Famous birthdays for Dec. 2: Yvonne Orji, Annalise Basso
Actress Hailee Steinfeld engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Actress Hailee Steinfeld engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement