Dwayne Johnson and Auli'i Cravalho arrive at the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Moana" at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles in 2016. Their sequel "Moana 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Animated adventure Moana 2 is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $135.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. The Hollywood Reporter said the long-awaited sequel, which earned $221 million since Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, had the biggest five-day debut in history and the best-ever Thanksgiving holiday weekend haul. Advertisement

The previous five-day record-holder was 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie with $204.6 million.

Coming in at No. 2 is Wicked with $80 million, followed by Gladiator II at No. 3 with $30.7 million, Red One at No. 4 with $12.9 million and The Best Christmas Pageant Ever at No. 5 with $3.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Bonhoeffer at No. 6 with $2.4 million, Venom: The Last Dance at No. 7 with $2.4 million, Heretic at No. 8 with $960,000, The Wild Robot at No. 9 with $700,000 and A Real Pain at No. 10 with $670,000.