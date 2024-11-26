Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 26, 2024 / 12:38 PM

'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story' coming to HBO, Max

By Annie Martin
"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," a documentary about the life and career of Superman actor Christopher Reeve, will premiere on HBO and Max in December. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
"Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story," a documentary about the life and career of Superman actor Christopher Reeve, will premiere on HBO and Max in December. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 26 (UPI) -- Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is coming to HBO and Max.

HBO announced in a press release Tuesday that the documentary film about late Superman actor Christopher Reeve will premiere Dec. 7 at 8 p.m. EST and also stream on Max.

Advertisement

Super/Man is directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui. The film is presented by DC Studios in association with HBO Documentary Films, CNN Films, Words+Pictures, And a Passion Pictures, and Misfits Entertainment Production.

Reeve, who died at age 52 in 2004, was best-known for playing Clark Kent, aka Superman, in the Superman films released between 1978 and 1987. After the actor was paralyzed from the neck down in a near-fatal horseback riding accident in 1995, he became an advocate for spinal injury research.

"Following a life-altering accident, Christopher Reeve persevered, by using his fame to speak of hope and to change our perception of paralysis, all while remaining a dedicated activist, actor and filmmaker, devoted dad, and loving husband to Dana Reeve, the beating heart of the family," an official synopsis reads.

Advertisement

The film "uses Reeve's own words, as well as intimate input from his closest family members and friends, to paint a rich, nuanced portrait of a man who refused to be defined by his physicality and who proved that you don't need tights and a cape to be a hero."

Reeve's children Matthew Reeve, Alexandra Reeve Givens and Will Reeve, brother Kevin Johnson, his first wife, Gae Exton, and Hollywood friends Susan Sarandon, Glenn Close, Jeff Daniels and Whoopi Goldberg give interviews.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival and screened in theaters in September.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sterling K. Brown joins live-action 'Voltron' movie
Movies // 22 hours ago
Sterling K. Brown joins live-action 'Voltron' movie
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Actor Sterling K. Brown, who is best known for his roles in "American Fiction" and "This is Us," will star in the live-action "Voltron" movie.
Sonic, Tails, Knuckles face Jim Carrey in 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'
Movies // 1 day ago
Sonic, Tails, Knuckles face Jim Carrey in 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing "Sonic The Hedgehog 3" ahead of an Opening Fan Day Event Dec. 19.
'Queer': Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey get close in new trailer
Movies // 1 day ago
'Queer': Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey get close in new trailer
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- "Queer," a new film directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring James Bond actor Daniel Craig, opens in theaters Wednesday.
Kerry Washington helms Women's Army Corps in 'The Six Triple Eight'
Movies // 1 day ago
Kerry Washington helms Women's Army Corps in 'The Six Triple Eight'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- In "The Six Triple Eight," Kerry Washington helms the first Women's Army Corps unit of color.
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to premiere on Max Dec. 6
Movies // 1 day ago
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to premiere on Max Dec. 6
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The horror-comedy, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," is set to premiere on the streaming service Max Dec. 6 and on its sister cable network Dec. 7.
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
Movies // 1 day ago
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Director David Tedeschi and Producer Margaret Bodde discuss their documentary "Beatles '64," premiering Friday on Disney+, and their use of archival footage and new interviews to explain Beatlemania.
'Wicked' tops North American box office with $114M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Wicked' tops North American box office with $114M
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The musical "Wicked" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $114 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Fly Me to the Moon' to start streaming Dec. 6 on Apple TV+
Movies // 3 days ago
'Fly Me to the Moon' to start streaming Dec. 6 on Apple TV+
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Fly Me to the Moon," a romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, is coming to Apple TV+ in December.
'Speak No Evil' to stream Dec. 6 on Peacock
Movies // 3 days ago
'Speak No Evil' to stream Dec. 6 on Peacock
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Speak No Evil," a psychological horror movie starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, will stream on Peacock.
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Movies // 4 days ago
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Lucy Lawless makes her directorial debut with the documentary "Never Look Away," in theaters Friday, about the life and career of CNN war camerawoman Margaret Moth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
Famous birthdays for Nov. 26: Natasha Bedingfield, Garcelle Beauvais
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Muppet Vision 3D closing, but iconic characters to take over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney World
Muppet Vision 3D closing, but iconic characters to take over Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Disney World
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement