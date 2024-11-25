Trending
Nov. 25, 2024 / 12:30 PM

Sonic, Tails, Knuckles face Jim Carrey in 'Sonic The Hedgehog 3'

By Jessica Inman
Jim Carrey attends a "Sonic the Hedgehog" in 2020. He reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik in the third installment of the film, out Dec. 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Jim Carrey attends a "Sonic the Hedgehog" in 2020. He reprises his role as Dr. Robotnik in the third installment of the film, out Dec. 20. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is teasing Sonic The Hedgehog 3 ahead of an Opening Fan Day Event.

The film, which premieres Dec. 20, will screen in select theaters at 3 p.m. on Dec. 19.

The earlier showing will include behind-the-scenes material, keychains and artwork, a press release stated.

"There is tremendous excitement from fans for the upcoming release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3," said Chris Aronson, president of domestic distribution for Paramount Pictures. "The series keeps growing from film to film, and this will be the biggest installment yet. We're thrilled to reward loyal fans nationwide with the chance to see Sonic first in the most immersive way on the big screen."

The trailer shows Sonic, Knuckles and Tails trapped as Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his apparent twin approaches.

"There's two Eggman now?" Sonic asks in disbelief.

"Double your villains, double your fun," one of the men say.

Ben Schwartz voices Sonic, while Idris Elba voices Knuckles and Colleen O'Shaughnessey voices Tails. Keanue Reeves portrays Shadow.

"Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before," an official description reads. "With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet."

