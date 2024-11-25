1 of 5 | Daniel Craig attends the Venice International Film Festival premiere of "Queer" in September. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Queer. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Monday featuring Daniel Craig (James Bond film series) and Drew Starkey (Outer Banks). Advertisement

Queer is a romantic drama based on the William S. Burroughs novel of the same name. The adaptation is written by Justin Kuritzkes and directed by Luca Guadagnino (Call Me by Your Name). The pair previously collaborated on Guadagnino's film Challengers.

Craig stars as William Lee, an American expat in his late 40s living a solitary life in a small American community in 1950s Mexico City.

"However, the arrival in town of Eugene Allerton (Starkey), a young student, stirs William into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone," an official synopsis reads.

Jason Schwartzman, Henrique Zaga and Lesley Manville also star.

Queer features music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.

The film premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September. It opens in theaters Wednesday in New York City and Los Angeles, and Dec. 6 in select cities.