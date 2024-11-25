Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 25, 2024 / 10:27 AM

Kerry Washington helms Women's Army Corps in 'The Six Triple Eight'

By Jessica Inman
In "The Six Triple Eight," Kerry Washington portrays Major Charity Adams. Photo courtesy of Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/ Netflix
1 of 5 | In "The Six Triple Eight," Kerry Washington portrays Major Charity Adams. Photo courtesy of Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/ Netflix

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Tyler Perry's The Six Triple Eight.

The film "is inspired by the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII," an official logline reads. "Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers."

Advertisement

That mission was to deliver 17 million pieces of piled-up mail within six months, but they completed the task in under 90 days.

Perry said that the film sprung from a conversation he'd had with a woman who'd previously served in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the late Lena Derriecott King.

"We sat in her house for a couple of hours just talking, having a great conversation. And when I left there, I had a whole movie in my mind that I wanted to write for her," he said.

Kerry Washington portrays Major Charity Adams, who helmed the battalion.

"Ladies, we have been honored, to provide hope," she says in the trailer. "The soldiers have not heard from their loved ones, and their loved ones have not heard from them. When there is no mail, there is low morale."

Advertisement

Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston and Oprah Winfrey also star.

The Six Triple Eight streams on Dec. 20.

Kerry Washington, Kate Winslet walk the red carpet at Women in Film Honors

Kerry Washington arrives for the 2024 Women in Film Honors event at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on October 24, 2024. Washington received the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award. Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Queer': Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey get close in new trailer
Movies // 10 minutes ago
'Queer': Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey get close in new trailer
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- "Queer," a new film directed by Luca Guadagnino and starring James Bond actor Daniel Craig, opens in theaters Wednesday.
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to premiere on Max Dec. 6
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' to premiere on Max Dec. 6
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- The horror-comedy, "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," is set to premiere on the streaming service Max Dec. 6 and on its sister cable network Dec. 7.
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
Movies // 5 hours ago
'Beatles '64' filmmakers attempt to explain band's impact
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Director David Tedeschi and Producer Margaret Bodde discuss their documentary "Beatles '64," premiering Friday on Disney+, and their use of archival footage and new interviews to explain Beatlemania.
'Wicked' tops North American box office with $114M
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Wicked' tops North American box office with $114M
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The musical "Wicked" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $114 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Fly Me to the Moon' to start streaming Dec. 6 on Apple TV+
Movies // 2 days ago
'Fly Me to the Moon' to start streaming Dec. 6 on Apple TV+
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Fly Me to the Moon," a romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, is coming to Apple TV+ in December.
'Speak No Evil' to stream Dec. 6 on Peacock
Movies // 2 days ago
'Speak No Evil' to stream Dec. 6 on Peacock
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Speak No Evil," a psychological horror movie starring James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis, will stream on Peacock.
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Movies // 3 days ago
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Lucy Lawless makes her directorial debut with the documentary "Never Look Away," in theaters Friday, about the life and career of CNN war camerawoman Margaret Moth.
'Elio' abducted by aliens in new Pixar movie
Movies // 3 days ago
'Elio' abducted by aliens in new Pixar movie
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Disney released the teaser for the upcoming Pixar movie "Elio" on Thursday. The film opens June 13 in theaters.
Smart gnome turns evil in 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl'
Movies // 3 days ago
Smart gnome turns evil in 'Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl'
Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl," which lands on the streamer Jan. 3.
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
Movies // 4 days ago
Jennifer Aniston helped 'Out of My Mind' star through bullying
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21 (UPI) -- Phoebe-Rae Taylor, Rosemarie DeWitt, Luke Kirby and director Amber Sealey discuss the Disney+ film, "Out of My Mind," premiering Friday, and Jennifer Aniston's inspiring participation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Sarah Hyland, Stephen Merchant
Famous birthdays for Nov. 24: Sarah Hyland, Stephen Merchant
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Lucy Lawless highlights 'bad girl' of CNN in directorial debut
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Rory, Lorelai and beyond: See where the 'Gilmore Girls' cast is today
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
Famous birthdays for Nov. 25: Joel Kinnaman, Stephanie Hsu
Game show legend Chuck Woolery dies at 83
Game show legend Chuck Woolery dies at 83
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement