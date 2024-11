1 of 5 | In "The Six Triple Eight," Kerry Washington portrays Major Charity Adams. Photo courtesy of Bob Mahoney/Perry Well Films 2/ Netflix

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing Tyler Perry's The Six Triple Eight. The film "is inspired by the first and only Women's Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas in WWII," an official logline reads. "Given an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these unsung heroes delivered hope and shattered barriers."

That mission was to deliver 17 million pieces of piled-up mail within six months, but they completed the task in under 90 days.

Perry said that the film sprung from a conversation he'd had with a woman who'd previously served in the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the late Lena Derriecott King.

"We sat in her house for a couple of hours just talking, having a great conversation. And when I left there, I had a whole movie in my mind that I wanted to write for her," he said.

Kerry Washington portrays Major Charity Adams, who helmed the battalion.

"Ladies, we have been honored, to provide hope," she says in the trailer. "The soldiers have not heard from their loved ones, and their loved ones have not heard from them. When there is no mail, there is low morale."

Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Sarah Jeffery, Pepi Sonuga, Moriah Brown, Jeanté Godlock, Jay Reeves, Jeffery Johnson, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Donna Biscoe, Gregg Sulkin, Scott Daniel Johnson, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris, Sam Waterston and Oprah Winfrey also star.

The Six Triple Eight streams on Dec. 20.

