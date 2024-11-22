'Fly Me to the Moon' to start streaming Dec. 6 on Apple TV+

1 of 3 | "Fly Me to the Moon," a romantic comedy starring Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum, is coming to Apple TV+ in December. Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Fly Me to the Moon is coming to Apple TV+ in December. The film will start streaming Dec. 6, Apple TV+ announced in a press release Friday. Advertisement

Fly Me to the Moon is a romantic comedy directed by Greg Berlanti. The film takes place against "the high-stakes backdrop of NASA's historic Apollo 11 moon landing."

"Sparks fly in all directions as marketing maven Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson), brought in to fix NASA's public image, wreaks havoc on launch director Cole Davis (Channing Tatum) and his already difficult task. When the White House deems the mission too important to fail, the countdown truly begins..." an official synopsis reads.

Woody Harrelson, Ray Romano, Jim Rash and Anna Garcia also star.

Fly Me to the Moon hails from Apple Original Films and originally opened in theaters in July.

