Nov. 6, 2024

'Dear Santa' teaser: Satan Jack Black is summoned instead of Santa

By Jessica Inman
Jack Black, seen at the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in 2023, portrays Satan, dressed as Santa, in upcoming "Dear Santa." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Jack Black, seen at the premiere of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" in 2023, portrays Satan, dressed as Santa, in upcoming "Dear Santa." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is teasing its upcoming holiday film Dear Santa, starring Jack Black.

In a short social media clip posted Wednesday, "Jingle Bells" plays and the camera pans over Santa's suit.

The music grinds to a halt, however, when viewers see Santa's face. Black may have St. Nick's rosy cheeks, but he also has horns.

"What? You were expecting someone else?" Black says, laughing. "Ho, ho, freakin' ho."

The film was created by the brothers behind Dumb and Dumber, Bobby and Peter Farrelly, and tells the story of a boy who accidentally writes his Christmas letter to Satan instead of Santa, Entertainment Weekly reported.

"We never wanted to make it a horror movie or something like that," Bobby Farrelly tells the outlet. "We wanted it to be comical. So it was a delicate ball of playing this iconic character but doing it in a way that the audience can have some fun with it. And Jack was the perfect guy."

The film will stream on the platform beginning Nov. 25.

A full trailer will premiere Thursday.

