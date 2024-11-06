Pierce Brosnan inspired by 'Last Rifleman' location in Northern Ireland

1 of 5 | Pierce Brosnan stars in "The Last Rifleman." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Irish-born actor Pierce Brosnan said his latest movie, The Last Rifleman, in theaters Friday, allowed him to discover Northern Ireland. Brosnan left Southern Ireland, better known as the Republic of Ireland, at age 11. "I just felt such a warm embrace from the young people there," Brosnan told UPI in a recent Zoom interview. "The creativity, forward thinking and passionate work of the filmmakers there was so invigorating."

Brosnan, 71, plays 92-year-old World War II veteran Artie Crawford. In 2019, after the death of Artie's wife, the veteran sneaks out of his nursing home to attend the 75th anniversary of the Normandy landings in France.

Directed by Terry Loane, The Last Rifleman filmed Artie's journey on locations from Ireland to France. Brosnan later filmed another movie, Four Letters of Love, in Northern Ireland, too.

Film and television have taken Brosnan all over the world, especially the James Bond films. But he said these two recent films in Northern Ireland have been special.

"I'm always going back to discover my own Ireland," Brosnan said. "It took me back to an Ireland that I didn't know."

Artie is inspired by the true story of Bernard Jordan, who escaped from his care home for the 70th anniversary in 2014.

"He left the old folks' home, [and] with great charisma and great strength of character got himself to Normandy to pay homage to his comrades," Brosnan said of the real Jordan.

Aging himself 21 years to play Artie required two hours of makeup every morning. Brosnan said watching the makeup artists transform his face helped him adopt a slower physicality.

"These two great artists, Sarah [O'Brien] and Morgan [Kimber] would transform my physiognomy into this character, Artie," he said. "Then you'd try to keep it as simple as possible."

Thinking about Artie's youth in World War II gave Brosnan more insight into his character. Flashbacks show young Artie (James Keating) watching his friends gunned down in battle. Brosnan watched the documentary We Fought on D-Day to prepare.

"Artie is a man who has been damaged, mangled by war," he said. "Artie is someone who, at the age of 19, after six weeks of training in the countryside of England, found himself on a truck, then on a boat, and marched straight into the bullets."

On the journey from Ireland to France, Artie makes friends with people who offer to drive him portions of the way to the anniversary ceremony. Brosnan said he was moved by the friendships that came into Artie's life after losing his wife.

"It's a movie about war and it's a movie about redemption," he said. "It's a movie about love and moving on and friendships."

One of those friendships is between Artie and Juliette (Clémence Poésy), a mother who lets Artie ride with her and her son. Another is World War II veteran Lincoln Jefferson Adams, played by the late John Amos, who also was traveling to the anniversary ceremony.

"The days we had with John were delightfully poignant," Brosnan said. "It was definitely a joyful time. His voice and his character, his soul, I can still see."

The role came to Brosnan via director Loane. Brosnan had been trying to work with him after he and his wife, Keely Shaye Smith, enjoyed Loane's Mickybo and Me.

A previous project they'd attempted to collaborate on fell through. Loane's passion for the story of The Last Rifleman sold Brosnan.

"I enjoy working with directors who have a passion and a heart, who have a story to tell on the page, which engages me emotionally," he said.

