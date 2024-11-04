Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 4, 2024 / 3:04 PM

The Weeknd, Jenna Ortega to star in 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'

By Jessica Inman
Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, is pictured at the Cannes film festival in 2023. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI
1 of 5 | Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, is pictured at the Cannes film festival in 2023. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd, will make his big screen debut with Hurry Up Tomorrow.

The psychological thriller is inspired by the artist's yet-to-be released album of the same name.

Advertisement

Tesfaye dropped Hurry Up Tomorrow's first single, "Dancing in the Flames," in September. The song's music video shows the 34-year-old singer getting ejected from a car.

Lionsgate will distribute the film, Variety and Deadline reported.

Jenna Ortega and Barry Keoghan will also star.

"Abel is a visionary whose art cannot be confined by any single medium," said Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair. "With Hurry Up Tomorrow, in partnership with Trey (Edward Shults), his musical universe expands onto the big screen with a psychological thriller that will usher in a new cinematic experience for fans."

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Venom: The Last Dance' tops box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 19 hours ago
'Venom: The Last Dance' tops box office for 2nd weekend
Nov. 3 (UPI) -- "Venom: The Last Dance" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $26.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Chris Rock to write, direct, star in 'Misty Green'
Movies // 3 days ago
Chris Rock to write, direct, star in 'Misty Green'
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Neon announced Friday that it is representing the Chris Rock film "Misty Green" at American Film Market. Rock wrote and will direct and star.
Shameik Moore, D'Arcy Carden see 'The Gutter' as live-action cartoon
Movies // 3 days ago
Shameik Moore, D'Arcy Carden see 'The Gutter' as live-action cartoon
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Shameik Moore and D'Arcy Carden discuss their physical comedy and absurd improvisations in the bowling comedy "The Gutter," in theaters and digital video-on-demand Friday.
Lily James scales mountains in first 'Cliffhanger' reboot pic costarring Pierce Brosnan
Movies // 4 days ago
Lily James scales mountains in first 'Cliffhanger' reboot pic costarring Pierce Brosnan
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rocket Science released photos from the "Cliffhanger" reboot Thursday. The film now stars Lily James and Pierce Brosnan and is filming in Munich and the Dolemite Mountains in Italy.
'Making of Gladiator II' special to air Nov. 18 on CBS
Movies // 4 days ago
'Making of Gladiator II' special to air Nov. 18 on CBS
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "The Making of Gladiator II," a TV special giving a behind-the-scenes look at the "Gladiator" sequel, is coming to CBS and Paramount+.
'Despicable Me 4' streaming on Peacock Thursday
Movies // 4 days ago
'Despicable Me 4' streaming on Peacock Thursday
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Despicable Me 4," along with the entire "Despicable Me" series, including "Despicable Me 1, 2, and 3," are available to stream on Peacock on Thursday.
Emily the Strange to get the movie treatment
Movies // 5 days ago
Emily the Strange to get the movie treatment
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Emily the Strange will be the subject of a new movie produced by Bad Robot.
'Paddington in Peru' searches for gold, Aunt Lucy
Movies // 5 days ago
'Paddington in Peru' searches for gold, Aunt Lucy
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Paddington in Peru" on Wednesday. The third film opens Jan. 17.
In 'Unstoppable,' Jharrel Jerome portrays wrestler born with one leg
Movies // 5 days ago
In 'Unstoppable,' Jharrel Jerome portrays wrestler born with one leg
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- In "Unstoppable," Jharrel Jerome portrays Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg.
'Chucky' doc makers hope fans revisit third, fifth films
Movies // 5 days ago
'Chucky' doc makers hope fans revisit third, fifth films
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Director Thommy Hutson and producer Michael Perez said they hope their "Doc of Chucky," premiering Friday on Shudder, encourages fans to revisit less popular sequels in the franchise.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
Genesis Rodriguez tries not to dwell on 'Lioness' darkness
FCC commissioner blasts Kamala Harris' appearance on 'SNL'
FCC commissioner blasts Kamala Harris' appearance on 'SNL'
Chloe Grace Moretz publicly comes out as a gay woman
Chloe Grace Moretz publicly comes out as a gay woman
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
'SNL Election Special': How to watch, what to expect
Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio
Famous birthdays for Nov. 4: Matthew McConaughey, Ralph Macchio
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement