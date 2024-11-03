Advertisement
Movies
Nov. 3, 2024 / 7:45 PM

'Venom: The Last Dance' tops box office for 2nd weekend

By Karen Butler
Tom Hardy's "Venom: The Last Dance"is the top movie in North America for a second weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Tom Hardy's "Venom: The Last Dance"is the top movie in North America for a second weekend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Venom: The Last Dance is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $26.1 million in receipts Friday through Sunday, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Wild Robot with $7.6 million, followed by Smile 2 at No. 3 with $6.8 million, Conclave at No. 4 with $5.3 million and Here at No. 5 with $5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are We Live in Time at No. 6 with $3.5 million, Terrifier 3 at No. 7 with $3.2 million, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at No. 8 with $2.2 million, Singham Again at No. 9 with $2.19 million and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at No. 10 with $2.1 million.

Tom Hardy attends 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere

Star Tom Hardy arrives on the red carpet at the "Venom: The Last Dance" premiere at Regal Times Square in New York City on October 21, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Movies // 2 days ago
Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Neon announced Friday that it is representing the Chris Rock film "Misty Green" at American Film Market. Rock wrote and will direct and star.
Movies // 2 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Shameik Moore and D'Arcy Carden discuss their physical comedy and absurd improvisations in the bowling comedy "The Gutter," in theaters and digital video-on-demand Friday.
Movies // 3 days ago
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rocket Science released photos from the "Cliffhanger" reboot Thursday. The film now stars Lily James and Pierce Brosnan and is filming in Munich and the Dolemite Mountains in Italy.
Movies // 3 days ago
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "The Making of Gladiator II," a TV special giving a behind-the-scenes look at the "Gladiator" sequel, is coming to CBS and Paramount+.
Movies // 3 days ago
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- "Despicable Me 4," along with the entire "Despicable Me" series, including "Despicable Me 1, 2, and 3," are available to stream on Peacock on Thursday.
Movies // 4 days ago
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Emily the Strange will be the subject of a new movie produced by Bad Robot.
Movies // 4 days ago
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures released the trailer for "Paddington in Peru" on Wednesday. The third film opens Jan. 17.
Movies // 4 days ago
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- In "Unstoppable," Jharrel Jerome portrays Anthony Robles, a wrestler born with one leg.
Movies // 4 days ago
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Director Thommy Hutson and producer Michael Perez said they hope their "Doc of Chucky," premiering Friday on Shudder, encourages fans to revisit less popular sequels in the franchise.
Movies // 5 days ago
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Teri Garr, star of film and television, died Tuesday at age 79.
