Oct. 31, 2024 / 12:53 PM

'Making of Gladiator II' special to air Nov. 18 on CBS

By Annie Martin
Paul Mescal plays Lucius in "Gladiator II." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Paul Mescal plays Lucius in "Gladiator II." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Gladiator fans can get a behind-the-scenes look at the film's sequel, Gladiator II, in a new TV special.

CBS announced the primetime special The Making of Gladiator II in a press release Thursday.

The Making of Gladiator II gives an inside look at all aspects of production, "from the grand scope of the set -- including reconstructing Ancient Rome -- to characters, combat training, costumes, historical accuracy, scoring and more."

The special also features the film's cast and director Ridley Scott, and gives insights into Scott's filmmaking.

Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington star in Gladiator II, which follows Lucius (Mescal), the son of Lucilla (Nielsen), as he is forced to become a gladiator.

"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people," an official synopsis reads.

The Making of Gladiator II will air Nov. 18 at 10:30 p.m. EST on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Gladiator II opens in theaters Nov. 22.

The original Gladiator was released in 2000 and starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a Roman general-turned-gladiator.

