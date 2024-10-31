Trending
Oct. 31, 2024 / 1:31 PM

Lily James scales mountains in first 'Cliffhanger' reboot pic costarring Pierce Brosnan

By Fred Topel
Lily James stars in "Cliffhanger." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Rocket Science released photos from a Cliffhanger reboot on Thursday. The film is currently in production in Munich, Germany, and the Dolemite Mountains in Italy.

Lily James and Pierce Brosnan star as a father/daughter mountain climbing team Ray and Naomi Cooper. Naomi is haunted by a past climbing accident, the same trauma that haunted Sylvester Stallone's character in the 1993 film.

In the new movie, the Coopers face kidnappers in the Dolemite Mountains. In the 1993 film, mountain climbers were forced to help hijackers recover money that fell in the mountain range during a plane crash.

Brosnan spoke with UPI by Zoom from Munich Wednesday about his latest film, The Last Rifleman, for an interview that will run next week. He mentioned the film reunites him with Black Adam director Jaume Collet-Serra.

"They got me at the last minute," Brosnan said. "I jumped on a plane three weeks ago and I'm here in the company of my pal, Jaume Collet-Serra, Lily James and Nell Tiger Free."

The reboot was originally announced last year to feature Stallone returning in his original role, according to Deadline. The cast now only includes Brosnan, James, Tiger Free, Franz Rogowski, Shubham Saraf, Assaad Bouab, Suzy Bemba and Bruno Gouery.

Collet-Serra said he is filming with large format cameras in the Dolemites. The 1993 film was filmed in the Dolemites and Colorado Rockies.

Ana Lily Amirpur wrote the new film's story.

