'Jumanji 3' set for 2026 theatrical release

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The adventure-comedy, Jumanji 3, is set for a Dec. 11, 2026 theatrical release. Expected to return for the third installment are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. Advertisement

Jake Kasdan -- director of 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level -- is slated to helm the next chapter.

The blockbuster franchise follows a group of teens who get sucked into a video game and have to meet numerous challenges to get home.

The 1995 film Jumanji -- starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt and Kirsten Dunst -- followed a similar plot, but involved a board game instead of an electronic one.

In addition to the three Jumanji movies, Kasdan and Johnson collaborated on Red One, a holiday movie co-starring Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons and Kiernan Shipka that is set to open on Nov. 15.

