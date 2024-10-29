Trending
Oct. 29, 2024 / 8:56 AM

'Jumanji 3' set for 2026 theatrical release

By Karen Butler
Dwayne Johnson's third "Jumanji" has a release date of Dec. 11, 2026. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Dwayne Johnson's third "Jumanji" has a release date of Dec. 11, 2026. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- The adventure-comedy, Jumanji 3, is set for a Dec. 11, 2026 theatrical release.

Expected to return for the third installment are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

Jake Kasdan -- director of 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and 2019's Jumanji: The Next Level -- is slated to helm the next chapter.

The blockbuster franchise follows a group of teens who get sucked into a video game and have to meet numerous challenges to get home.

The 1995 film Jumanji -- starring Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt and Kirsten Dunst -- followed a similar plot, but involved a board game instead of an electronic one.

In addition to the three Jumanji movies, Kasdan and Johnson collaborated on Red One, a holiday movie co-starring Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, J.K. Simmons and Kiernan Shipka that is set to open on Nov. 15.

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black attend 'Jumanji: The Next Level' premiere in LA

Cast member Dwayne Johnson (L) and his wife Lauren Hashian attend the premiere of "Jumanji: The Next Level." Johnson plays Spencer/Eddie in the film. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

