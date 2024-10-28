1 of 5 | Jeremy Allen White, pictured with his Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series at the Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15, will portray Bruce Springsteen in upcoming biopic. File Photo by Chris Chew /UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- 20th Century Fox is teasing a first look at The Bear star Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen on social media. The film studio posted a photograph of the award-winning actor, 33, hands tucked in his leather jacket's pockets, to promote Deliver Me From Nowhere. Advertisement

The movie, which premieres in 2025, was inspired by the Warren Zanes book about how Springsteen created his 1982 album Nebraska.

"I've got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing," White told GQ. "I'm also really lucky [that] Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I've had some access to him and he's just the greatest guy."

He added, "...That's kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It's been really fun preparing."

Jeremy Allen White is Bruce Springsteen in #DeliverMeFromNowhere. Coming to theaters in 2025. pic.twitter.com/T5qG9SIvrc— 20th Century Studios (@20thcentury) October 28, 2024

Springsteen recently praised White's acting chops in an interview, People reported.

"It's a lovely cast and I am involved a little. This is not easy to do because you can't do an imitation, you have to do a personal interpretation," he said on The Graham Norton Show. "It's difficult but he is a great actor and sings pretty good."

Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice, Succession) will also star.

Scott Cooper will direct.

