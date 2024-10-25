Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 25, 2024 / 2:21 AM

Movie review: Sinister Hugh Grant charms, menaces in 'Heretic'

By Fred Topel
Hugh Grant stars in "Heretic." Photo courtesy of A24
1 of 5 | Hugh Grant stars in "Heretic." Photo courtesy of A24

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Most religious horror movies take for granted that The Devil or Antichrist are real. Heretic, which screened at AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif, cleverly makes debate part of the horror.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionaries Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East) knock on Mr. Reed's (Hugh Grant) door. He invites them inside out of the rain.

Advertisement

At first, it seems Reed is just being nice to some poor kids sent out in the rain to do recruiting work. Soon, Barnes and Paxton suspect Reed has nefarious intentions, and they are correct.

Grant turns on the charm as Reed, although he lets a few creepy looks escape during his nice guy phase. But, once it becomes clear Reed won't let the girls leave, he really uses his repertoire from romantic comedies to sinister effect.

Advertisement

It actually draws attention to the fact that rom-coms can be sociopathic. Charming men pressure women into doing things but we still hope she falls for him.

In Heretic, and with Grant at 64, those same smirks and jabberings are undeniably manipulative. Reed offers Barnes and Paxton choices which don't seem like choices at all,

Then, Reed points out the parallels between social politeness and faith. People agree to certain routines and pageantry without question to keep the peace.

This transitions into engaging Barnes and Paxton in religious debate, but his intentions are neither salvation nor education.

It's interesting that Barnes and Paxton lie to try to get out of Reed's house. Lying must be against their religion, but when their lives are threatened it kicks in as a defense mechanism, and doesn't work any more than being sincere would.

Reed draws parallels between innocuous games and music to illustrate points about the evolution of religion from Judaism to the Mormon Church and beyond.

Grant's charm makes a theology lesson captivating too. His speeches were written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who also directed.

Grant also bugs out more and more intensely as Reed ramps up. He also does a Jar Jar Binks impression and it is totally relevant.

Advertisement

The girls have to silently listen a lot, but Barnes is studied enough to poke holes in Reed's claims. Paxton is more innocent and trusting of her church elders, thus also perhaps more impressionable.

The film isn't making a case for the Mormon Church either. It's secular to the degree that no women of any faith deserve to be kidnapped or worse.

Nor is it anti-faith. Certainly, when a character like Reed is the skeptic, it's easy to root for the believers.

Heretic is still a thriller, and there are tense sequences in which Barnes and Paxton use the acoutrements of the house to try to signal for help or escape. Beck and Woods clearly set up elements early that will come into play later.

Heretic maintains its tension with only three characters in a single location. Though Grant's sinister turn is a highlight, the craft of all involved makes the film's provocative fights succeed.

A24 will release Heretic in theaters Nov. 8.

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Greta Lee portrays 'mercurial theater actress' in 'Late Fame'
Movies // 13 hours ago
Greta Lee portrays 'mercurial theater actress' in 'Late Fame'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Greta Lee will portray the "mercurial theater actress," Gloria, in "Late Fame," landing the role after Sandra Hüller departed due to scheduling issues.
Timothée Chalamet: Bob Dylan 'most inspiring' to him as artist
Movies // 14 hours ago
Timothée Chalamet: Bob Dylan 'most inspiring' to him as artist
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Searchlight Pictures released a featurette about the making of "A Complete Unknown" Thursday. Timothée Chalamet discusses the inspiration he found in Bob Dylan as an actor.
'The Merry Gentlemen' dance revue tries to save beloved 'hole in the wall'
Movies // 15 hours ago
'The Merry Gentlemen' dance revue tries to save beloved 'hole in the wall'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- In "The Merry Gentlemen," Britt Robertson stages an all-male revue to rescue a beloved "hole in the wall with too many holes in the wall."
Movie review: 'Venom 3' more inconsistent than franchise beginnings
Movies // 1 day ago
Movie review: 'Venom 3' more inconsistent than franchise beginnings
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23 (UPI) -- "Venom: The Last Dance," in theaters Friday, follows a tonally inconsistent franchise with a supposed conclusion that leans on the least fun aspects of the series.
Tom Holland confirms 'Spider-Man 4': 'It's happening'
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Holland confirms 'Spider-Man 4': 'It's happening'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Tom Holland announced on "The Tonight Show" that he will begin filming "Spider-Man 4" in summer 2025.
Lacey Chabert falls for snowman Dustin Milligan in 'Hot Frosty'
Movies // 1 day ago
Lacey Chabert falls for snowman Dustin Milligan in 'Hot Frosty'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Hot Frosty, a rom-com retelling of "Frosty the Snowman" with "Mean Girls" star Lacey Chabert.
'Meet Me Next Christmas' trailer: Christina Milian stars in holiday rom-com
Movies // 2 days ago
'Meet Me Next Christmas' trailer: Christina Milian stars in holiday rom-com
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Meet Me Next Christmas," a new film starring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis, is coming to Netflix.
'The Brutalist' trailer: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones star in 'American epic'
Movies // 2 days ago
'The Brutalist' trailer: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones star in 'American epic'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "The Brutalist," a new film from "Vox Lux" director Brady Corbet, opens in December.
Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Movies // 2 days ago
Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man" icon Tom Holland has signed on to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie for Universal Pictures.
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Movies // 2 days ago
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and other stars of "Venom: The Last Dance" stepped out at the film's New York premiere.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
'90 Day: The Last Resort' Season 2 takes fed-up couples to Arizona
Cardi B hospitalized following medical emergency
Cardi B hospitalized following medical emergency
Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Adrienne Bailon, F. Murray Abraham
Famous birthdays for Oct. 24: Adrienne Bailon, F. Murray Abraham
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Laraine Newman celebrates Sentinel Awards, 'SNL,' Groundlings anniversaries
Laraine Newman celebrates Sentinel Awards, 'SNL,' Groundlings anniversaries
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement