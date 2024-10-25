'Defying Gravity' special to give behind-the-scenes look at 'Wicked'

1 of 5 | Ariana Grande (pictured) and Cynthia Erivo will give a behind-the-scenes look at "Wicked" in a new TV special. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 25 (UPI) -- Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo will give a behind-the-scenes look at the fantasy musical in a new TV special. Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked will air Nov. 19 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC, three days before the film's release in theaters. The special features cast anecdotes "filmed on the movie's stunning Emerald City set." Advertisement

The Gregory Maguire novel Wicked and its Broadway adaptation of the name serve as the inspiration for the film, which explores who Elphaba was prior to becoming The Wonderful Wizard of Oz's infamous Wicked Witch of the West.

Erivo portrays Elphaba, "who has yet to discover her true power," while Grande portrays Galinda, the future Glinda the Good, "who has yet to discover her true heart."

The pair meet at Oz's Shiz University, developing "an unlikely but profound friendship" before a meeting with the wizard that ultimately sends them in different directions.

The film adaptation was split into two segments, with Part 1 to open in theaters Nov. 22 and Part 2 to debut Nov. 26, 2025.

The Curtain Rises will also include "personal memories, intimate video diaries and revealing secrets" from cast members Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang and Marissa Bode.

A movie scene will also premiere during The Curtain Rises.

Peacock will stream the special the following day.