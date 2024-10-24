1 of 5 | Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray star in "The Merry Gentlemen." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Oct. 24 (UPI) -- In The Merry Gentlemen, Britt Robertson stages an all-male revue to rescue a beloved "hole in the wall with too many holes in the wall." Netflix released a trailer Tuesday that shows Robertson's character, Ashley, going to great lengths to restore the Rhythm Room to its glory days. Advertisement

"We are gonna make this show something truly special," she says in the preview. "Something this town has never seen before."

As the snippet continues, viewers hear Ashley's voice describe the venue's popularity in prior years.

"Christmas at the Rhythm Room used to be a tradition around here," she says. "...There's gotta be a way to get people excited about this place again."

The male dance revue seems like the best choice, and the trailer shows Chad Michael Murray (Luke) training for the show.

Murray previously told Netflix's Tudum that the dance performance aspect of the role scared him.

"I made a bunch of phone calls and said, 'Let's get in as much rehearsal time as possible," he said.

Advertisement

The show is a last-ditch effort to raise money for the venue ahead of Christmas.

"Or it's gone forever," Ashley says in the trailer.

The Merry Gentleman also stars Marla Sokoloff, Beth Broderick, Michael Gross, Maxwell Caulfield, Hector David Jr., Colt Prattes and Marc Anthony Samuel, and it streams on Netflix Nov. 20.