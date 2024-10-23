Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 23, 2024 / 11:20 AM

Tom Holland confirms 'Spider-Man 4': 'It's happening'

By Annie Martin
Tom Holland will reprise Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in "Spider-Man 4." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Tom Holland will reprise Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in "Spider-Man 4." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Tom Holland has confirmed that Spider-Man 4 is officially happening.

The 28-year-old actor announced on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that he will begin filming the sequel in summer 2025.

Advertisement

"It's happening!" he said. "Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go. We're nearly there. Super exciting ... I can't wait."

Holland debuted as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and has since starred in the solo films Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), along with other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

His most recent outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, featured Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who played Spider-Man in previous film series.

Holland said on Tonight that he "freaked out" over working with Maguire and Garfield.

"It was the highlight of my career," the star said.

"Tobey and Andrew would come to set in, like, a cloak," he added, describing the secrecy surrounding the film. "It was like something out of Star Wars. It was hilarious, and it was an amazing experience."

Advertisement

Holland most recently starred in The Crowded Room, a psychological thriller series based on the Daniel Keyes book The Minds of Billy Milligan. The show premiered on Apple TV+ in July 2023.

Tom Holland turns 25: a look back

Cast member Tom Holland arrives for the premiere of "The Impossible" during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on September 9, 2012. With a background in gymnastics and dance, the young actor landed his first Marvel role in 2016 as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lacey Chabert falls for snowman Dustin Milligan in 'Hot Frosty'
Movies // 2 minutes ago
Lacey Chabert falls for snowman Dustin Milligan in 'Hot Frosty'
Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Hot Frosty, a rom-com retelling of "Frosty the Snowman" with "Mean Girls" star Lacey Chabert.
'Meet Me Next Christmas' trailer: Christina Milian stars in holiday rom-com
Movies // 20 hours ago
'Meet Me Next Christmas' trailer: Christina Milian stars in holiday rom-com
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Meet Me Next Christmas," a new film starring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis, is coming to Netflix.
'The Brutalist' trailer: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones star in 'American epic'
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Brutalist' trailer: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones star in 'American epic'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "The Brutalist," a new film from "Vox Lux" director Brady Corbet, opens in December.
Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man" icon Tom Holland has signed on to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie for Universal Pictures.
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Movies // 1 day ago
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and other stars of "Venom: The Last Dance" stepped out at the film's New York premiere.
'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19
Movies // 1 day ago
'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday that the 2024 remake of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" will be available to own Nov. 19 after its exclusivity to BET+ since May.
'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15
Movies // 1 day ago
'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Twisters" will land on Peacock beginning Nov. 15, the streamer announced Monday.
Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Movies // 1 day ago
Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix teamed up with Lindsay Lohan to tease the streamer's upcoming catalogue of holiday movies, with new trailers releasing all week long.
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Smile 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $23 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
Movies // 4 days ago
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Emily Bett Rickards discusses her training for "Queen of the Ring," premiering Saturday at the Newport Beach Film Festival, the biography of wrestler Mildred Burke.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
'Bad Sisters': Garvey sisters try to keep their secret in Season 2 trailer
'Bad Sisters': Garvey sisters try to keep their secret in Season 2 trailer
Kevin Costner prominently featured in 'Yellowstone' trailer
Kevin Costner prominently featured in 'Yellowstone' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement