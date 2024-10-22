Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie

1 of 5 | Tom Holland is teaming up with Christopher Nolan for a new movie to be released in 2026. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Spider-Man icon Tom Holland has signed on to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie for Universal Pictures. The cast also includes Matt Damon of Bourne Identity fame. Advertisement

Nolan penned the and intends to direct the as-yet-unnamed project, which is slated for release on July 17, 2026.

No details regarding the plot have been disclosed.

Filming is expected to begin in 2025.

Nolan won an Oscar earlier this year for directing Oppenheimer for Universal.

His other credits include the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.

