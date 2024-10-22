Trending
Oct. 22, 2024 / 10:44 AM

Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie

By Karen Butler
Tom Holland is teaming up with Christopher Nolan for a new movie to be released in 2026. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Spider-Man icon Tom Holland has signed on to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie for Universal Pictures.

The cast also includes Matt Damon of Bourne Identity fame.

Nolan penned the and intends to direct the as-yet-unnamed project, which is slated for release on July 17, 2026.

No details regarding the plot have been disclosed.

Filming is expected to begin in 2025.

Nolan won an Oscar earlier this year for directing Oppenheimer for Universal.

His other credits include the Dark Knight trilogy, Inception and Dunkirk.

Amanda Seyfried, Tom Holland attend 'The Crowded Room' premiere in NYC

Cast member Amanda Seyfried arrives on the red carpet for the premiere of Apple TV+'s "The Crowded Room" at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on June 1, 2023. She stars as Rya Goodwin in the series. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

