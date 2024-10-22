Trending
Oct. 22, 2024 / 10:31 AM

Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere

By Annie Martin
Tom Hardy attends the New York premiere of "Venom: The Last Dance" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Tom Hardy attends the New York premiere of "Venom: The Last Dance" on Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy and Juno Temple walked the red carpet Monday.

The co-stars attended the film's New York premiere at Regal Times Square theater.

Hardy wore black pants and a casual patterned shirt, while Temple sported a tan cut-out top and embellished skirt.

The pair were joined by director Kelly Marcel, producer Hutch Parker and fellow cast members Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Cristo Fernández.

Venom: The Last Dance is a sequel to Venom (2018) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021). The film series is based on the Marvel Comics character Venom and is part of Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Hardy reprises Eddie Brock, a journalist who is host to the sentient alien lifeform Venom, which gives him superhuman abilities.

"Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie's last dance," an official synopsis reads.

Temple discussed the film during Monday's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, saying she is "an absolute believer" when it comes to aliens.

Venom: The Last Dance opens in theaters Friday.

Star Tom Hardy arrives on the red carpet at the "Venom: The Last Dance" premiere at Regal Times Square in New York City on October 21, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

