Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 22, 2024 / 3:10 PM

'Meet Me Next Christmas' trailer: Christina Milian stars in holiday rom-com

By Annie Martin
Christina Milian stars in the holiday romantic comedy "Meet Me Next Christmas." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 5 | Christina Milian stars in the holiday romantic comedy "Meet Me Next Christmas." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Meet Me Next Christmas.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Christina Milian.

Advertisement

Meet Me Next Christmas is a holiday romantic comedy written by Camilla Rubis and Molly Haldeman and directed by Rusty Cundieff.

Milian plays Layla, a woman who meets a love interest, James (Kofi Siriboe), by chance and agrees to reunite at the Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert the next year.

"In pursuit of a fairytale romance, Layla (Milian) must race through New York City with the help of a handsome and friendly ticket concierge (Devale Ellis) to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Layla and ticket concierge Teddy (Ellis) get close as they work together to find the elusive ticket.

"There's a sense of magic, love, and anticipation that's happening through the whole movie," Milian told Netflix's Tudum. "You just never know who they're going to run into or what's going to happen next."

Advertisement

Meet Me Next Christmas premieres Nov. 6 on Netflix.

Milian previously starred in the Netflix romantic comedies Falling Inn Love and Resort to Love. The singer and actress will also star in the upcoming series Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel to Dexter.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Brutalist' trailer: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones star in 'American epic'
Movies // 4 hours ago
'The Brutalist' trailer: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones star in 'American epic'
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "The Brutalist," a new film from "Vox Lux" director Brady Corbet, opens in December.
Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Movies // 4 hours ago
Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man" icon Tom Holland has signed on to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie for Universal Pictures.
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Movies // 5 hours ago
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and other stars of "Venom: The Last Dance" stepped out at the film's New York premiere.
'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19
Movies // 1 day ago
'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday that the 2024 remake of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" will be available to own Nov. 19 after its exclusivity to BET+ since May.
'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15
Movies // 1 day ago
'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Twisters" will land on Peacock beginning Nov. 15, the streamer announced Monday.
Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Movies // 1 day ago
Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix teamed up with Lindsay Lohan to tease the streamer's upcoming catalogue of holiday movies, with new trailers releasing all week long.
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Smile 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $23 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
Movies // 3 days ago
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Emily Bett Rickards discusses her training for "Queen of the Ring," premiering Saturday at the Newport Beach Film Festival, the biography of wrestler Mildred Burke.
Julia Garner witnesses Christopher Abbott's transformation in 'Wolf Man' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Julia Garner witnesses Christopher Abbott's transformation in 'Wolf Man' trailer
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Wolf Man" on Friday. The film opens Jan. 17.
Carrie-Anne Moss: 'Die Alone' offered 'capable, funny' character
Movies // 4 days ago
Carrie-Anne Moss: 'Die Alone' offered 'capable, funny' character
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Carrie-Anne Moss discusses her role in "Die Alone," in theaters and digital video on demand Friday, in a unique post-apocalyptic sci-fi scenario.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
Billie Lourd grieves mother Carrie Fisher on 68th birthday
Billie Lourd grieves mother Carrie Fisher on 68th birthday
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement