1 of 5 | Christina Milian stars in the holiday romantic comedy "Meet Me Next Christmas." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Meet Me Next Christmas. The streaming service shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday featuring Christina Milian.

Meet Me Next Christmas is a holiday romantic comedy written by Camilla Rubis and Molly Haldeman and directed by Rusty Cundieff.

Milian plays Layla, a woman who meets a love interest, James (Kofi Siriboe), by chance and agrees to reunite at the Pentatonix Christmas Eve concert the next year.

"In pursuit of a fairytale romance, Layla (Milian) must race through New York City with the help of a handsome and friendly ticket concierge (Devale Ellis) to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer shows Layla and ticket concierge Teddy (Ellis) get close as they work together to find the elusive ticket.

"There's a sense of magic, love, and anticipation that's happening through the whole movie," Milian told Netflix's Tudum. "You just never know who they're going to run into or what's going to happen next."

Meet Me Next Christmas premieres Nov. 6 on Netflix.

Milian previously starred in the Netflix romantic comedies Falling Inn Love and Resort to Love. The singer and actress will also star in the upcoming series Dexter: Original Sin, a prequel to Dexter.