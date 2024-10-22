1 of 5 | Adrien Brody plays a visionary architect in the new film "The Brutalist." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film The Brutalist. The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday, describing it as "a staggering American epic."

The Brutalist is a historical drama co-written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold and directed by Corbet.

The film follows László Toth (Adrien Brody), a visionary Jewish Hungarian architect who escapes post-World War II Europe and arrives in America "to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes."

"On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost..." an official synopsis reads.

Joe Alwyn, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé and Alessandro Nivola also star.

The Brutalist premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September and will open in theaters Dec. 20.

Corbet is an actor and filmmaker known for directing The Childhood of a Leader (2015) and Vox Lux (2018).