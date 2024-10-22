Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 22, 2024 / 10:59 AM

'The Brutalist' trailer: Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones star in 'American epic'

By Annie Martin
Adrien Brody plays a visionary architect in the new film "The Brutalist." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Adrien Brody plays a visionary architect in the new film "The Brutalist." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film The Brutalist.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Tuesday, describing it as "a staggering American epic."

Advertisement

The Brutalist is a historical drama co-written by Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold and directed by Corbet.

The film follows László Toth (Adrien Brody), a visionary Jewish Hungarian architect who escapes post-World War II Europe and arrives in America "to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet (Felicity Jones) after being forced apart during wartime by shifting borders and regimes."

"On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce) recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost..." an official synopsis reads.

Joe Alwyn, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach de Bankolé and Alessandro Nivola also star.

The Brutalist premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in September and will open in theaters Dec. 20.

Advertisement

Corbet is an actor and filmmaker known for directing The Childhood of a Leader (2015) and Vox Lux (2018).

Read More

Latest Headlines

Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Movies // 1 hour ago
Tom Holland to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man" icon Tom Holland has signed on to star in Christopher Nolan's next movie for Universal Pictures.
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Movies // 1 hour ago
Tom Hardy, Juno Temple attend 'Venom: The Last Dance' premiere
Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and other stars of "Venom: The Last Dance" stepped out at the film's New York premiere.
'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19
Movies // 22 hours ago
'Babysitter's Dead' remake available to own on VOD Nov. 19
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Shout! Studios announced Monday that the 2024 remake of "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" will be available to own Nov. 19 after its exclusivity to BET+ since May.
'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15
Movies // 23 hours ago
'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- "Twisters" will land on Peacock beginning Nov. 15, the streamer announced Monday.
Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Movies // 1 day ago
Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix teamed up with Lindsay Lohan to tease the streamer's upcoming catalogue of holiday movies, with new trailers releasing all week long.
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Movies // 1 day ago
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Smile 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $23 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
Movies // 3 days ago
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Emily Bett Rickards discusses her training for "Queen of the Ring," premiering Saturday at the Newport Beach Film Festival, the biography of wrestler Mildred Burke.
Julia Garner witnesses Christopher Abbott's transformation in 'Wolf Man' trailer
Movies // 3 days ago
Julia Garner witnesses Christopher Abbott's transformation in 'Wolf Man' trailer
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Wolf Man" on Friday. The film opens Jan. 17.
Carrie-Anne Moss: 'Die Alone' offered 'capable, funny' character
Movies // 4 days ago
Carrie-Anne Moss: 'Die Alone' offered 'capable, funny' character
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Carrie-Anne Moss discusses her role in "Die Alone," in theaters and digital video on demand Friday, in a unique post-apocalyptic sci-fi scenario.
Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale: Movie honors 'Dating Game Killer' victims
Movies // 4 days ago
Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale: Movie honors 'Dating Game Killer' victims
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Actors Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale said their movie "Woman of the Hour," on Netflix Friday, honors Rodney Alcala's victims and not the so-called "Dating Game Killer."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
'Goosebumps: The Vanishing': David Schwimmer's arm overtaken by parasite
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
Famous birthdays for Oct. 22: 21 Savage, Bob Odenkirk
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Billie Lourd grieves mother Carrie Fisher on 68th birthday
Billie Lourd grieves mother Carrie Fisher on 68th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement