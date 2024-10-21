Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 21, 2024 / 12:46 PM

'Twisters' to stream on Peacock beginning Nov. 15

By Jessica Inman
Daisy Edgar-Jones is pictured at the premiere of her movie "Twisters" on July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Daisy Edgar-Jones is pictured at the premiere of her movie "Twisters" on July 11. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Twisters will land on Peacock beginning Nov. 15, the streamer announced Monday.

The movie, which debuted in July, is a modern retelling of the 1996 hit starring Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt.

Advertisement

The new version follows Kate (Daisy Edgar-Jones), who comes out of her retirement from storm chasing to pursue "a once-in-a-lifetime scientific opportunity," before meeting a social media storm tracker (Glen Powell).

"As storm season intensifies with terrifying phenomena unlike anything seen before, Kate and Tyler realize they may need to work together if they are to have any chance of taming, and surviving, an unprecedented outbreak of destructive tornadoes," an official synopsis reads.

Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, David Corenswet, Maura Tierney and Sasha Lane also star.

"In 2024, Peacock will debut films including Oppenheimer, Trolls Band Together, Kung Fu Panda 4, Monkey Man, The Fall Guy, Despicable Me 4, Twisters, and Speak No Evil," the streamer said in a press release Monday. "The star-studded Wicked will debut on Peacock in 2025."

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones attend 'Twisters' premiere

Cast member Glen Powell attends the premiere of "Twisters" in Los Angeles on July 11, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Movies // 1 hour ago
Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix teamed up with Lindsay Lohan to tease the streamer's upcoming catalogue of holiday movies, with new trailers releasing all week long.
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Movies // 21 hours ago
'Smile 2' tops North American box office with $23M
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Horror sequel "Smile 2" is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $23 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
Movies // 2 days ago
Emily Bett Rickards learned to wrestle for Mildred Burke biopic
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Emily Bett Rickards discusses her training for "Queen of the Ring," premiering Saturday at the Newport Beach Film Festival, the biography of wrestler Mildred Burke.
Julia Garner witnesses Christopher Abbott's transformation in 'Wolf Man' trailer
Movies // 2 days ago
Julia Garner witnesses Christopher Abbott's transformation in 'Wolf Man' trailer
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures released a new trailer for "Wolf Man" on Friday. The film opens Jan. 17.
Carrie-Anne Moss: 'Die Alone' offered 'capable, funny' character
Movies // 3 days ago
Carrie-Anne Moss: 'Die Alone' offered 'capable, funny' character
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Carrie-Anne Moss discusses her role in "Die Alone," in theaters and digital video on demand Friday, in a unique post-apocalyptic sci-fi scenario.
Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale: Movie honors 'Dating Game Killer' victims
Movies // 3 days ago
Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale: Movie honors 'Dating Game Killer' victims
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Actors Daniel Zovatto and Tony Hale said their movie "Woman of the Hour," on Netflix Friday, honors Rodney Alcala's victims and not the so-called "Dating Game Killer."
New Looney Tunes movie opening in theaters in February
Movies // 3 days ago
New Looney Tunes movie opening in theaters in February
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Ketchup Entertainment announced a Feb. 28 release date for "The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie" on Thursday.
In 'The Electric State,' Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt go on retro-futuristic adventure
Movies // 3 days ago
In 'The Electric State,' Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt go on retro-futuristic adventure
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- "The Electric State," a new sci-fi adventure film starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, is coming to Netflix.
Jason Bateman blackmails Taron Egerton in 'Carry-On' teaser
Movies // 4 days ago
Jason Bateman blackmails Taron Egerton in 'Carry-On' teaser
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing a new holiday thriller starring "Rocketman" star Taron Egerton and "Ozark" actor Jason Bateman.
Helena Zengel rescues creature in 'The Legend of Ochi' trailer
Movies // 4 days ago
Helena Zengel rescues creature in 'The Legend of Ochi' trailer
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- A24 is teasing its upcoming film "The Legend of Ochi," starring Helena Zengel, Finn Wolfhard and Willem Dafoe.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kane Brown, Andrew Scott
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Cher, Mary J. Blige, Ozzy Osbourne inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Michael Emerson to join wife Carrie Preston on 'Elsbeth'
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Damon Wayans Jr. 'Poppa's House' role based on brother Michael
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Jennifer Lawrence pregnant with baby No. 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement