Oct. 21, 2024 / 12:07 PM

Lindsay Lohan teases upcoming Netflix holiday films

By Jessica Inman
Lindsay Lohan, pictured at the screening of Netflix's "Irish Wish" on March 5, teamed up with Netflix to tease the streamer's upcoming slate of holiday films. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Lindsay Lohan, pictured at the screening of Netflix's "Irish Wish" on March 5, teamed up with Netflix to tease the streamer's upcoming slate of holiday films. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix teamed up with Lindsay Lohan to tease the streamer's upcoming catalogue of holiday movies.

A short clip posted to social media shows the 38-year-old actress talking on phone.

"I gotta call you back," she says. "I think I got another trick-or-treater."

Instead, when she opens the door she finds Christmas carolers.

"The holidays are almost here..." they sing. "A time for movies full of cheer..."

Lohan closes the door and smiles.

The preview then announces when Netflix will release full trailers for its upcoming holiday films.

A full preview for Meet Me Next Christmas, starring Christina Milian and Devale Ellis drops tomorrow, while the trailer for Hot Frosty, starring Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan, premieres Wednesday.

On Thursday, Netflix will tease The Merry Gentlemen, starring Britt Robertson and Chad Michael Murray, while the trailer for Lindsay Lohan's Our Little Secret will premiere Friday.

